Pakistan's Asim Munir to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, third visit in six months, what's on agenda?

Pakistan's army chief marshal Asim Munir is expected to visit Washington and will meet US President Donald Trump. This will be his third visit in six months. US is pushing Islamabad to contribute troops to the Gaza stabilisation force, as reported by Reuters.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Pakistan's Asim Munir to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, third visit in six months, what's on agenda?
Pakistan's army chief marshal Asim Munir is expected to visit Washington and will meet US President Donald Trump. This will be his third visit in six months. US is pushing Islamabad to contribute troops to the Gaza stabilisation force, as reported by Reuters.

(This is a breaking story)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
