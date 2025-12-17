Pakistan's Asim Munir to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, third visit in six months, what's on agenda?
WORLD
Pakistan's army chief marshal Asim Munir is expected to visit Washington and will meet US President Donald Trump. This will be his third visit in six months. US is pushing Islamabad to contribute troops to the Gaza stabilisation force, as reported by Reuters.
(This is a breaking story)