'Pakistan Army Epicenter Of International Terrorism': Pak minorities protest during UN human rights meet in Geneva

A poster was displayed before the Broken Chair monument in Switzerland's Geneva on Sunday, which condemned Pakistan for being the 'epicenter' of global terrorism. The poster was put up by Pakistan's minorities, to protest against the Pakistan Army's actions, during the ongoing 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The minorities in Pakistan demanded that the United Nations take strict action against Islamabad for its covert support and funding to terror outfits.

The poster read: Pakistan Army Epicenter of International Terrorism. It was put up to draw international attention to global Islamic terrorism, which has its roots in Pakistan.

Switzerland: A banner reading 'Pakistan Army Epicenter of International Terrorism' was put up near Broken Chair monument in Geneva, during the ongoing 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council pic.twitter.com/cArxiia7n6 — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

A protest is scheduled to be held by Baloch and Pashtun activists in front of the United Nations Office of Geneva at Broken Chair against the involvement of the Pakistani military establishment in breeding terror outfits. Since the 9/11 Mumbai terror attack, Pakistan has been the epicenter of international terrorism, and the region of North Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan, used to be a hub of local and international terrorists linked to groups such as Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

The Baloch are an Iranian people who live mainly in the Balochistan region of the southeastern-most edge of the Iranian plateau in Pakistan. The Pashtuns, or ethnic Afghans, are also a significant minority group in Pakistan.

The Pakistani government has been actively involved in terrorist activities within the region and beyond by actively sponsoring terrorist groups. The unregulated financial structure of Pakistan paves the way for the irregular transfer of money while feeding terrorism in the country. According to reports, terrorists in Pakistan are able to organise, plan, raise funds, and operate easily in the country because of a lack of governance and political will to address the problem.

Meanwhile, India on Friday asked Pakistan's top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabad's efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

India's statement came a week after the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris decided to retain Pakistan in its 'Grey List' and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction.

Exercising the right of reply after Pakistan raised concerns over human rights in Jammu and Kashmir at the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council here, India's representative said that the international community cannot be misled by Pakistani hysterical reactions at all global forums to malign India.

(With Zee Media Newsroom inputs)