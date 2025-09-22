Pakistan Army commits carnage in Waziristan, know about Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, it targets, kills civilians

In a statement issued Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, claimed to have killed seven terrorists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, it killed 30 civilians, including women and children, in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a major incident of human rights violation, Pakistan has killed 30 civilians, including women and children, in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, or the KPK, as it is called. If media reports are to be believed, the Pakistani fighter jets JF-17 dropped eight LS-6 bombs on the Matre Dara village located in the Tirah Valley. In what looks like a carnage, videos going viral on social media platforms show the gory incident. Bodies of the victims, including those of children, can be seen scattered. As rescue teams have been pressed into the search for bodies under rubble, the death toll is most likely to go up.

Amnesty International slams Pakistan

Slamming the Islamic nation of South Asia, Amnesty International earlier said that recurrent drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed a disturbing disregard for civilian life in Pakistan. In a statement issued earlier, Isabelle Lassee, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said, "Pakistani authorities have failed to take action to protect the lives and property of civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who continue to pay the price of an escalating number of drone strikes in the province."

Pakistan bombs civilians in Waziristan

Originally called FC-1 Xiaolong, JF-17 Thunder is a fourth-generation, lightweight, single-engine, multirole combat aircraft developed jointly by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China and the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC). The fighter jet was designed as a replacement for the third-generation A-5C, F-7P/PG, Mirage III, and Mirage 5 combat aircraft in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In a statement issued Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, claimed to have killed seven terrorists, including three Afghan nationals and two suicide bombers. The Pakistan Army also said that seven TTP terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

(Pakistan uses JF-17 fighter jets to target its civilians.)

What is TTP?

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan is a radical Islamic organization seeking to establish a caliphate, or the rule of Islam according to Sharia Laws. A Deobandi jihadist militant group operating along the Afghan–Pakistani border, it has been designated as an international terrorist group. Established in 2007 by Baitullah Mehsud, its current leader is Noor Wali Mehsud, who has publicly pledged allegiance to the Taliban, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. They share the ideology with the Pakistani Taliban and have assisted them in the 2001–2021 war. However, they have separate operation and command structures.

TTP threatens US

In what may be called the most daring incident, Qari Mehsud said in a video recorded in April 2010 that the TTP would target US cities in response to drone attacks on its leaders. The radical Islamic outfit claimed responsibility for the December 2009 suicide attack on CIA facilities in Camp Chapman in Afghanistan. It also accepted its role in the attempted bombing in Times Square in May 2010.

The TTP threatened to attack Myanmar in July 2012 in the wake of sectarian violence against Rohingya Muslims in the Arakan state. Its spokesman Ehsanullah demanded that the Pakistani government sever relations with Myanmar and close the Burmese embassy in Islamabad. The TTP also warned to target Burmese interests if no action was taken. Though the TTP has been conducting an insurgency in Pakistan, its ability to expand operations to other countries has been questioned.

