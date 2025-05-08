If media reports are to be believed, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir is most likely to be removed very soon.

If media reports are to be believed, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir is most likely to be removed very soon. Sources within the Pak Army indicate a takeover of the Pak Army by General Shahir Shamshad Mirza, the CJCSC. It seems to be a coup against General Asim Munir for taking the country down the destruction path for his personal agenda.

Asim Muneer handles ISI

General Asim Muneer commanded the XXX Corps in Gujranwala from 17 June 2019 to 6 October 2021. He also served as the 28th Director-General of the ISI until he was replaced by lieutenant general Faiz Hameed on 16 June 2019. Munir received the Sword of Honour for his performance as a cadet in the Officers Training School (OTS), Mangla. General Munir is considered to be fanatic because he got his early religious education in a traditional Islamic seminary in Rawalpindi, the Markazi Madrasah Dar-ul-Tajweed.

Muneer at Siachen Glacier

Munir graduated from the Fuji school, Japan, the Command and Staff College, Quetta, the Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur. He also went to the National Defence University, Islamabad, where he got his MPhil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management. Asim Muneer began his military career on 25 April 1986. He served as lieutenant colonel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia under the defence cooperation deal between Riyadh and Islamabad. He also served in the Siachen Glacier.