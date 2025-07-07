Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir warns India, dismisses claims of support from China during Op Sindoor, ‘Any attempt to...’

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir rejected India’s claims that the country has received external strategic support from China during the four-day conflict of Operation Sindoor with India stating that such claims are “factually incorrect”.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir rejected India’s claims that the country has received external strategic support from China during the four-day conflict of Operation Sindoor with India stating that such claims are “factually incorrect”. Munir dismissed such assertions by India as “irresponsible and factually incorrect.” Munir was speaking while addressing officers, who were graduating, at the National Defence University, Islamabad. In a stern attack, Munir reiterated that any provocation or attempt to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty will be dealt with a swift and resolute response without any restrictions or fears.

“Insinuations regarding external support in Pakistan’s successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos are irresponsible and factually incorrect and reflect a chronic reluctance to acknowledge indigenous capability and institutional resilience developed over decades of strategic prudence,” he said. He also said, “Naming other states as participants in the purely bilateral military conflagration is also a shoddy attempt at playing camp politics…”

Days before his statements, Indian Army’s Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh suggested that China supported Pakistan with active military support during Operation Sindoor as an experiment for its “live lab" to test various weapon systems.

“Any attempt to target our population centres, military bases, economic hubs and ports will instantly invoke a deeply hurting and more than reciprocal response,” Asim Munir warned India. Munir claimed that in contrast to India's strategic behaviour resting on "parochial self-alignment", Pakistan has forged lasting partnerships based on principled diplomacy, anchored in mutual respect and peace, establishing itself to be a stabiliser in the region.

“Naming other states as participants in the purely bilateral military conflagration is also a shoddy attempt at playing camp politics...," he said. His remarks came in response to the Indian Army's Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, who stated that Beijing was active behind the scenes during India's four-day conflict with Pakistan.

His comments came days after Indian Army's Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh suggested that Beijing provided active military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor using the conflict as a “live lab” to test various weapon systems.

Addressing a seminar in Delhi last week, Gen. Singh said while Pakistan was the “front face”, with China extending all possible support to its all-weather ally, Turkiye was also playing a major role by supplying military hardware to Islamabad, adding that India was actually dealing with at least three adversaries during the May 7-10 conflict.





(With inputs from PTI)