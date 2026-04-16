Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit US after Iran trip; Will he meet President Donald Trump?

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WORLD
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir will travel to Washington tomorrow after returning from his visit to Iran, as part of ongoing mediation efforts, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir will travel to Washington tomorrow after returning from his visit to Iran, as part of ongoing mediation efforts, as reported by Al Jazeera. However, his meeting with US President Donald Trump is not confirmed. Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 for talks with the Iranian leadership to resolve the conflict between the U.S. and Iran.
(More details to be updated)