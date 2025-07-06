Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to become new president as country heads to another military coup? Reports claim...

In what may be one of the biggest political developments in Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari could be soon removed from his post in a major military coup, reports Pakistani media.

In what may be one of the biggest political developments in Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari could be soon removed from his post in a major military coup, reports Pakistani media. Notably, 47 years back on July 5, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, a Pakistani military officer, had carried out a coup in the country.

Accordingly, several media houses in India's neighbouring country are fearing a similar coup in the month of July. According to reports, preparations to dethrone the president are underway. Moreover, General Asim Munir, who was recently promoted to the rank of Field Marshall, could be the next president of Pakistan. However, many people are opposed to a potential coup in Islamabad.

Syyed, senior journalist in Pakistan, has said that Gen Asim Munir has begun preparations to dethrone President Zardari, as quoted by India TV.

India-Pakistan conflict

The reports come weeks after the India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack—which had claimed 26 innocent lives. In retaliation, India had launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Following this, Isalamabad had also directed attacks towards Indian bordering states, killing more than 15 people. The three-day-long hostilities came to a pause on May 10 with a ceasefire deal.