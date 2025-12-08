Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir threatens India again: 'Our response will be...'
In his first speech after being appointed Pakistan's first tri-services head or Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Asim Munir once again threatened neighbouring India. He said that his country's response would be "even more swift, severe, and intense" in event of any future aggression. Addressing military officers after receiving a guard of honour, Munir reportedly said: "India should not be in any delusion (as) Pakistan's response (in case of any aggression) will be even more swift and intense." His comments come months after India and Pakistan were engaged in a dayslong military conflict in May this year.
In the address, Munir described the establishment of the newly-formed Defence Forces Headquarters (DFH) as "historic," according to a report by Pakistan's Geo News. He highlighted "growing and changing threats" and said that it was the need of the hour to intergrate all three military services -- the army, navy, and air force -- under the aegis of the DFH. "The Defence Forces Headquarters will integrate the operations of the (three) services and will make them compatible," Munir said.
Munir further said in his address: "Wars have now expanded to cyberspace, electromagnetic spectrum, space, information operations, AI, quantum computing, the armed forces will have to adapt to new requirements of war." The event was attended by senior officers, including Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Munir holds the CDF post along with his ongoing term as Chief of Army Staff. He was promoted to Field Marshal rank after the May conflict, becoming only the second person in Pakistan to hold the rank.