Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's face...

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'

Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story

Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...; brings back...

China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will connect..., here's how it will impact India

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...

Noida Daycare Horror: CCTV footage shows 15-month-old beaten, bite marks found on body, watch video

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Meet Indian genius, 21-year-old Guwahati Girl who becomes first Assamese to earn Oxford degree in Sanskrit, Classical Hindi

From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces

Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's face...

Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi...

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi

Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...; brings back...

Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...;

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi

From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends

From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir also threatened to take down 'half the world' if his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 03:47 PM IST

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'
File photo

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has threatened Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani during his ongoing visit to the US. Munir spoke about a social media post he authorised during the recent 4-day conflict with India, ThePrint reported. The tweet included a verse from Surah Fil and a photo of the Reliance Industries chairman "to show them what we will do the next time." The verse describes God’s punishment against an enemy force, a veiled metaphor, for what Munir said Pakistan would do 'next time' in a conflict with India.

What was the tweet regarding Mukesh Ambani?

Munir's remarks came during a closed-door dinner with members of the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida. Speaking about a social media post aimed at India’s business elite, Munir said, "Ek tweet karwaya tha with Surah Fil and a picture of [industrialist] Mukesh Ambani to show them what we will do the next time."

Pak Army Chief threatens India to destroy dam on Indus River

Munir also said Pakistan will destroy the dam if India builds on the Indus River. He added that Islamabad will defend its water rights 'at all costs' if India proceeds with dam construction on the Indus River.

Munir's anti-India rhetoric

The Pak Army Chief repeated his anti-India rhetoric, describing Kashmir as Pakistan's 'jugular vein' stating that it is not India's internal matter but an unresolved international issue, Pakistan-based media outlet ARY News reported on Monday. "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it," Munir told members of the Pakistani-American community in Tampa, Florida, according to a report published today in The Dawn.

READ | India's biggest govt bank's profit rises 12% to Rs 19160 crore in just...; market cap reaches Rs...

How did India respond?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hit back at Asim Munir’s recent anti-India remarks, calling Pakistan 'an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons' and adding that 'nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock in trade.' "Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani chief of army staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock in trade," MEA said in an official statement. Earlier, Munir had reportedly openly warned of a 'nuclear war' from US soil. He threatened to take down 'half the world' if his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India. 

