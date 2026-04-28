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Pakistan Army bombs university in Afghanistan, 4 students killed, 70 injured, thousands affected

Deputy Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said attacks launched by Pakistan in Asadabad and parts of Manogai District left four people dead and 70 civilians wounded, including 30 students.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

Pakistan Army bombs university in Afghanistan, 4 students killed, 70 injured, thousands affected
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Pakistan is being blamed for an unprecedented strike on Afghanistan Monday after mortar and rocket fire hit Syed Jamaluddin Afghani University in Asadabad, Kunar Province. The incident has disrupted classes for thousands of students and worsened Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation.

Taliban says 70 hurt, including 30 students

Deputy Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said attacks launched by Pakistan in Asadabad and parts of Manogai District left four people dead and 70 civilians wounded, including 30 students.

“We unequivocally condemn these actions by the Pakistani military regime, in which civilian populations as well as educational and academic institutions were intentionally targeted, and we regard these actions as grave and inexcusable war crimes, a blatant act of brutality, and a provocative action," he said on X.

Local reports differ on casualty count

According to report by News18, Pakistan’s forces targeted multiple sites in Kunar, with some munitions landing inside the university. So far, only three people have reportedly been injured in the attack.

The shelling has brought academic activity in Kunar to a halt. Several schools and colleges have sustained damage or suspended operations. Civilian facilities in adjoining districts have also been struck in a series of Pakistani assaults.

Taliban calls strike ‘act of aggression’

Speaking to CNN-News18, Taliban sources said the latest unprovoked airstrikes by Pakistan on educational institutions and civilian areas in Kunar represented a blatant violation of sovereignty and international norms.

They labeled the targeting of the university and bombardment of academic buildings an “act of aggression”, warning it poses dangerous consequences for students, professors and civilians in an already war-torn region.

The Taliban said such reckless escalation undermined regional stability and reflects poorly on Pakistan’s approach to its neighbours. They also called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable and demanded an immediate halt to these operations.

The incident highlights a steep slide in relations between Islamabad and the Taliban administration in Kabul, which had previously managed a difficult but working arrangement.

At the core is Pakistan’s repeated claim that Afghanistan is not doing enough to curb the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Analysts note the group has escalated attacks inside Pakistan since the Taliban took power in Kabul in 2021.

Islamabad and border areas have seen major attacks in recent months. The spike in militant violence has further eroded trust between the two neighbors.

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