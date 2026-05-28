FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shamita Shetty shuts down age-shaming trolls with bold response: ‘Shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya’

Shamita Shetty shuts down age-shaming trolls with bold response

Bobby Deol was 'amazed' seeing how prepared Alia Bhatt was for Alpha: 'She has never done this kind of action before'

Bobby Deol was 'amazed' seeing how prepared Alia Bhatt was for Alpha

Donald Trump says Iran wants to ‘make a deal, have no choice’ amid reports of MoU over Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump says Iran wants to ‘make a deal, have no choice’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan: Armed assailants open fire on locals in Balochistan’s Harnai; 5 dead, 3 injured

At least five people were killed and three others injured after unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on a group of locals in the Shahrag area of Balochistan's Harnai district, Ary News reported, citing local police.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 28, 2026, 07:25 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Pakistan: Armed assailants open fire on locals in Balochistan’s Harnai; 5 dead, 3 injured
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least five people were killed and three others injured after unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on a group of locals in the Shahrag area of Balochistan's Harnai district, Ary News reported, citing local police.

According to police, the armed assailants had set up a picket near Sheikh Musa Baba Chowk and were checking the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of passersby.

According to Ary News, the police said an altercation broke out when some locals resisted the checking, following which the unidentified gunmen opened fire on the crowa.

Four people died on the spot, while another critically injured victim succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Quetta for medical treatment. The deceased have been identified as Zaman Shah, Zia-ul-Haq, Abdul Qahir, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulvi Zahid Shah, and Ikramullah Shah.

The injured were identified as Nasir Shah, Mullah Samad, and Saqib Shah. The bodies and injured were shifted to Shahrag Hospital, where the wounded were provided initial medical treatment before being referred to Quetta for further care, Ary News reported.

Newlywed couple Dead in similar incident

Earlier, a newlywed couple was brutally gunned down in Karachi on Monday. The deadly ambush occurred moments after they exited a local courtroom to validate their marriage, Dawn reported.

The victims were returning from their legal proceedings when armed attackers pursuing their vehicle intercepted them. The suspects unleashed a volley of bullets in the Saudabad locality near the RCD playground, according to Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain Janwari.

Prior to the targeted execution, the bride's relatives had approached law enforcement to register a missing person's case. Dawn reported that the woman's family had lodged a complaint at Sachal Police Station over her disappearance.

Defying her family's orthodox pressures, the woman had actively defended her marital choice before judicial authorities. She recorded a statement before the Malir court that she had married of her own free will. The couple had also submitted their Nikahnama in court to prove their union was legal.

The brazen daylight assault left no room for survival. "The couple suffered critical injuries and died on the spot," the senior police official confirmed regarding the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

A preliminary investigation has laid bare the direct involvement of the woman's immediate household in orchestrating the killings. SSP Janwari added that the suspected assailants had been identified as the woman's relatives, and concerted efforts were underway to arrest them.

The deceased originally belonged to Sindh's Dadu district. They had relocated to the volatile urban sprawl of Karachi, specifically residing in the Sachal Goth neighbourhood, in a desperate bid to build a life together.

The extreme nature of the gun violence was corroborated by the local medical examination. Dawn reported, citing Police Surgeon Sumaiyya Syed, that the couple, the husband aged 26 and the wife aged 20, had sustained multiple gunshot injuries and were brought dead to the hospital. 

 

(ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US attacks military targets inside Iran hours after draft peace agreement surfaces, what next?
US attacks military targets inside Iran hours after draft peace agreement surfac
Shamita Shetty shuts down age-shaming trolls with bold response: ‘Shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya’
Shamita Shetty shuts down age-shaming trolls with bold response
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar to recognise Israel, sign Abraham Accord?
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar to recognise Israel, sign Abraham Accord?
Pakistan: Armed assailants open fire on locals in Balochistan’s Harnai; 5 dead, 3 injured
Pakistan: Armed assailants open fire on locals in Balochistan’s Harnai; 5 dead
‘Jealous, insecure': Surbhi Chandna’s sister takes indirect dig at Tejasswi Prakash amid fallout rumours
‘Jealous, insecure': Surbhi Chandna’s sister takes indirect dig at Tejasswi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement