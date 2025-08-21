Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan announces one-month extension to airspace ban on Indian flights due to...

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) issued a fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) announcing a one-month extension of its airspace ban on Indian aircraft, effective until September 23.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:06 AM IST

Pakistan announces one-month extension to airspace ban on Indian flights due to...

Pakistan on Friday extended the closure of its airspace for Indian flights until September 23, according to a new NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority. The move came despite Pakistan’s aviation sector being hit hard due to prolonged closure. 

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), all aircraft operated by Indian airlines, including both civilian and military, will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace for another month. “All aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace. The ban also remains in place for military and civilian aircraft that are Indian-owned or leased," the authority said.

Why did Pakistan ban airspace for Indian flights?

Pakistan had banned its airspace for India on April 23, after steps taken by New Delhi in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. The ban was initially imposed for a month until May 23, as under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules that airspace restrictions cannot be imposed for more than one month at a time. The initial ban barred Indian carriers from flying over Pakistan. India reciprocated with its airspace closure for Pakistani aircraft on April 30. 

Also read: Pakistan's dangerous game! ISI selects Islamic State as terror tool to counter Taliban, how will it impact India?

In July, Pakistan further extended the closure until August 24, affecting hundreds of flights daily. Now, the latest development suggests the ban will remain till September 23, until further notice. 

Did Pakistan face major losses due to airspace ban?

According to the Pakistan National Assembly, the government has suffered a loss of PKR 4.10 billion, equivalent to Rs 127 crore, in two months.  Pakistan's Ministry of Defence reported the losses happened between April 24 and June 30, 2025, after airspace for Indian planes had been shut down. About 100-150 Indian aircraft were affected by this move. Despite the losses, it is noted that Pakistan Airports Authority's revenue surged USD 760,000 in 2025, against USD 508,000 in 2019. "While financial losses occur, sovereignty and national defence take precedence over economic considerations," said the statement, as quoted by the Dawn. 

