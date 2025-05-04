A day after India announced a complete ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, Islamabad also suspended trade with New Delhi in a tit-for-tat move.

In a gazette notification issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad announced the suspension of trade practices with New Delhi.

"The federal government is pleased to prohibit the following in the interest of national security and is public interest - 1. The import of Indian origin goods by third countries via sea, land and air; transiting through Pakistan 2. Goods imported from India by third countries via sea, land and air; transiting through Pakistan 3. The exports of third countries, to India via sea, land and air; transiting through Pakistan".

The move comes after India imposed a ban on the direct and indirect import and transit of goods originating or exported from Pakistan, effectively halting bilateral trade with the neighbouring country. Ties between India and Pakistan have significantly deteriorated after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed 26 lives.

"What you desire will certainly happen"

Earlier today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed an event in the national capital and said that "it is his responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack India. He also assured that "under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen".

Earlier, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also vowed to avenge the Pahalgam tragedy, asserting that India will hunt down terrorists and its backers "at the ends of the earth".