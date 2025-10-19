FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to 'immediate' ceasefire' at Qatar truce talks; Here's what we know so far

The announcement came in a statement from Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (local time), marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha.

ANI

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 07:26 AM IST

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to 'immediate' ceasefire' at Qatar truce talks; Here's what we know so far
Qatar on Saturday (local time) announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following intense border clashes, with plans for follow-up talks to ensure its "sustainability".

The announcement came in a statement from Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (local time), marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha.

According to the statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, both sides also committed to holding follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the durability and implementation of the ceasefire and to foster long-term peace and stability between the two neighbouring nations.

"A round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye. During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," the statement said.

"The two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries," it further added.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed optimism that this breakthrough would help de-escalate tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and lay the groundwork for lasting peace in the region.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this important step will contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region," the statement concluded.

The Doha meeting follows a deadly ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, killing 17, including three Afghan cricketers.

According to Tolo News, the airstrikes hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, causing significant civilian casualties. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

