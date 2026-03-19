Pakistan among top nuclear threats to US, intel chief Tulsi Gabbard tells senate

In her testimony to a Senate panel, Gabbard highlighted the rapidly expanding missile arsenals of these countries, projecting that the number of missiles capable of striking the US could exceed 16,000 by 2035, up from around 3,000 currently.

The United States is facing an increasingly complex and threatening global security landscape, with Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan posing significant nuclear threats, according to Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

In her testimony to a Senate panel, Gabbard highlighted the rapidly expanding missile arsenals of these countries, projecting that the number of missiles capable of striking the US could exceed 16,000 by 2035, up from around 3,000 currently.

Evolving geopolitical alignments raise concerns

Gabbard noted that North Korea is strengthening its partnerships with Russia and China, raising concerns over coordinated military capabilities among US adversaries. This shifting alignment has serious implications for global security, as these countries continue to develop advanced missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads.

Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development, potentially including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), also poses a significant threat to the US.

Iran's nuclear enrichment programme 'obliterated'

Gabbard addressed the situation involving Iran, stating that its nuclear enrichment programme was “obliterated” in the June 2025 strikes, which caused severe damage to key facilities and could take years to rebuild.

However, she cautioned that Iran and its regional proxies continue to pose a significant threat, retaining the capability to target US forces and allied interests across the Middle East. If the Iranian regime remains in power, it is likely to undertake a prolonged effort to rebuild its missile and drone capabilities over the coming years.

Growing concerns over global missile arsenals

The remarks underscore mounting concerns within the US intelligence establishment about the rapid expansion of global missile arsenals and the persistence of regional threats, even after major military strikes. China and Russia are developing advanced delivery systems meant to penetrate or bypass US missile defenses, while North Korea's ICBMs can already reach US soil, and it is committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal.