WORLD

Pakistan Air Force drops 8 LS-6 bombs from JF-17 fighter jet on its own people, leaving 30 dead, several injured

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has witnessed a series of deadly air and drone strikes killing its own 30 citizens, including women and children. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are still on.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

Pakistan Air Force drops 8 LS-6 bombs from JF-17 fighter jet on its own people, leaving 30 dead, several injured
Pakistan Air Force reportedly dropped eight bombs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing nearly 30 people, including women and children, on Monday. According to local media reports, the Air Force was targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists as they dropped the LS-6 bombs from JF-17 fighter jets on the Pashtun-majority Matre Dara village at around 2 am today, causing a huge massacre.  The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are still on.

Reports from the ground indicate a dire situation with multiple injuries and fatalities, including children, following a devastating incident. Rescue teams are working to retrieve bodies from the rubble, with disturbing visuals surfacing online. Some visuals show bodies scattered around the area, with injured individuals remaining unclear. 

The brutal massacre occurred just days after the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was considering relocating its base from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been a major hotspot for counter-terrorism operations, with devastating consequences for civilians. Alongside airstrikes, drone attacks have also been frequent in the region. Since March,  nearly 17 people, including five children, have been killed in drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Amnesty International. 

Earlier, a drone strike in Dashka, South Waziristan, killed one child and injured five others. Four children from one family were killed in a drone strike in Hurmuz village, North Waziristan, in May. A strike in Katlang, Mardan district, killed 11 people, while a drone attack on a volleyball match in Wana, South Waziristan, injured 22 people, including several children in the past. 

As per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's police, the region has witnessed 605 terror incidents between January and August this year, which killed at least 138 civilians and 79 Pakistani police personnel. August alone recorded 129 incidents, including the killing of six Pakistan Army and paramilitary Federal Constabulary personnel, as per reports. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
