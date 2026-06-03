Pakistan again embarrassed on global level? Mosque inaugurated by ambassador faces permit violations in Japan

Pakistan's Embassy in Japan has denied involvement in a controversial mosque project in Kawagoe after authorities said it was built without required permits.

Pakistan’s Embassy in Japan has clarified that it has no involvement in a mosque project in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, after local authorities raised concerns that the structure was built without the permissions required under Japanese law.

The mosque stands on a 4,500-square-metre plot designated as forest land within an urbanisation control zone. Under Japanese planning regulations, construction in such areas is heavily restricted and generally requires special approval from municipal authorities before any development can begin.

According to reports, the land changed ownership in March 2025, transferring from a real estate company based in Fujimi to a firm registered at the Kawagoe address where the mosque now stands.

Local authorities highlight planning violations

Kawagoe city officials have stated that the building was erected without securing the mandatory approvals under Japan’s City Planning Act. Municipal authorities said the site falls within a regulated area where construction activities are subject to strict oversight.

The issue attracted wider attention after Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Abdul Hameed, attended the mosque’s inauguration ceremony earlier this year, leading to questions about the embassy’s connection to the project.

However, embassy officials later stressed that the diplomatic mission was not involved in the construction process and had no role in managing the project.

Embassy calls for compliance with Japanese laws

In statements released by the embassy, Pakistani nationals living in Japan were urged to respect and follow local laws, especially regarding the construction of religious facilities.

The embassy said no place of worship should be built without first obtaining all required permits from local authorities. It further noted that the ambassador accepted the invitation to attend the inauguration after organisers reportedly assured him that all legal requirements had been fulfilled.

Following the controversy, the embassy reiterated that it does not support or participate in projects that fail to comply with local regulations.

Bro, I can’t believe this.



The Pakistani Embassy in Japan just issued an urgent official statement to all Pakistanis living here:



“Strictly obey Japanese law, especially when building mosques.

No construction is allowed without proper permits from local authorities.”



They… pic.twitter.com/TxcKWE6GUE — SAIGOU (@oidonhagouda) June 1, 2026

Community leaders stress importance of local relations

The matter has also sparked reactions within Japan’s Pakistani Muslim community. Representatives associated with Yashio Masjid, a mosque known for maintaining strong ties with local residents and authorities, emphasised the importance of following legal procedures and fostering positive community relations.

Community leaders said successful religious institutions depend not only on faith-based activities but also on cooperation with neighbours, transparency and adherence to local laws. The embassy has urged all parties involved to work closely with Japanese authorities and keep local residents informed about future