Pakistan-Afghanistan war: Donald Trump praises PM Shehbaz Sharif, General Asim Munir, calls them 'Great leaders'; watch

WORLD
Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan war, US President Donald Trump refused to intervene, while praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army General Asim Munir, calling them 'great leaders.' This comes when Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif declaried an “open war” with Afghanistan, launching attacks on Aghanistan capital Kabur and major cities like Kandhar.
Speaking to reporters on Paksitan and Afghanistan conflict, Donald Trump said, "I would (intervene), but you have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot. I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well."
Earlier, Allison M Hooker, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs also expressed her support to Pakistan's right to defend itself. On X, she wrote, 'Spoke with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch to express condolences for lives lost in the recent fighting. We continue to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks."
Pakistan has launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq', striking major cities of Afghanistan including Kabul and Kandhar, killing more than 130 people, including women and children. Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaza Asif declared the beginning of "open war", saying that Pakistan ha run out of patience. This came hours after Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan was carrying out “large-scale offensive operations” against the Pakistani military along the Durand Line, which separates the two countries.
The hostilities between the two countries started after Pakistani officials claimed that Afghanistan launched attacked on its military and in retaliation Islamabad launched strikes. Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that at least 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and more than 200 others were injured.