Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated dramatically on Friday when Pakistan launched air and ground strikes against Afghan Taliban positions, calling the ongoing conflict an 'open war.' The strikes targeted several key Taliban sites in major Afghan cities, including Kabul and Kandahar. Pakistan’s defence minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, declared that the country's patience had run out, leading to a full-scale military operation.

Pakistani Strikes Target Taliban Strongholds

According to reports from Pakistan's state broadcaster, the airstrikes were part of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, aimed at Taliban posts, military headquarters and ammunition depots situated along the 2,600 km-long border. Pakistani security officials claimed the strikes resulted in significant damage, with 27 Taliban posts destroyed and nine captured. They also reported 133 Taliban fighters killed and more than 200 injured.

A striking detail from Pakistani media included reports that Taliban forces raised 'white flags' over their posts after Pakistan’s military response, signalling a temporary retreat. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Taliban Responds with Suicide Attack Preparations

In retaliation to the Pakistani strikes, Afghanistan’s Bakhtar News Agency reported that the Taliban had mobilised a battalion of fighters equipped with explosive vests and car bombs. According to an Afghan security source, these fighters were preparing to target major installations along the Durand Line, the contested border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed that offensive operations were underway in Paktia, Paktika and Khost provinces in response to Pakistani aggression.

Mollah Hamdullah Fitrat, porte-parole adjoint de l'Émirat islamique d'Afghanistan déclare que des opérations offensives et de représailles intensives sont en cours dans diverses parties de la ligne Durand imaginaire avec le Pakistan, dans les provinces de Paktia, Paktika, Khost.. pic.twitter.com/jfG5jCNElc February 26, 2026

Casualties and Clashing Claims

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have reported significant casualties from the clashes, although the figures differ widely. Pakistan claimed 133 Taliban fighters were killed, with 200 more injured. The Taliban, however, reported the death of 55 Pakistani soldiers, the capture of 19 Pakistani posts, and eight Taliban fighters killed. Afghan officials also claimed 13 civilians were injured in Nangarhar during the skirmishes.

Ongoing Strikes and Air Patrols

Pakistani airstrikes targeted Taliban installations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. Videos shared by Pakistani security forces showed large explosions and black smoke rising from buildings struck by bombs. In Kandahar, Pakistani Air Force jets continued to patrol the skies, signalling that Islamabad is preparing for further military action.

Pakistan has maintained high security alert levels since earlier strikes this week targeting Taliban militants and IS (Islamic State) fighters in Afghanistan. Officials in Islamabad have expressed concerns over an escalating threat from insurgent groups, particularly the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operating in eastern Afghanistan.

A Long-Standing Dispute

The current conflict stems from long-standing tensions between the two countries. Pakistan has consistently accused Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government of harbouring militant groups, including the TTP, that carry out attacks inside Pakistan. However, the Taliban government in Afghanistan denies these allegations, claiming that Pakistan’s security issues are internal matters that should not affect bilateral relations.

The ongoing strikes and military confrontations are threatening to spark a prolonged conflict along the Durand Line, one of the world’s most contentious borders. Both sides continue to accuse each other of aggression, with no immediate resolution in sight.