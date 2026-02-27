FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far

Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? How Islamabad's sinister plan backfired

'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko interview dunga': Meet actor who was called 'king of B-grade films', had no money, later became superstar, he is...

Chef Eliminated 30% Kitchen Waste and Proved Growth Doesn’t Require More Chefs

Earthquake tremors in Kolkata trigger panic, epicentre in Bangladesh

Delhi's power sector gets a boost as CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 160 crore underground cabling project, says 'preparing National Capital for next 50 years'

Radhika Merchant stuns in simple black outfit with natural no-makeup glow during business trip | See viral pics

UPSC CSE 2026 exam: Registration window closes for 933 vacancies today at upsconline.nic.in, Check details here

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding jewellery from 'ancient era', decoded; netizen say 'New trend groom with more jewellery than bride'

No end of troubles for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as CBI mulls moving Delhi High Court in excise policy case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along border

Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? How Islamabad's sinister plan backfired

Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? Islamabad's plan backfired?

'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko interview dunga': Meet actor who was called 'king of B-grade films', had no money, later became superstar, he is...

'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko...': Meet 'king of B-grade films'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far

Pakistan launched air and ground strikes against Afghan Taliban targets, declaring 'open war' after ongoing border clashes. Pakistani officials claimed significant damage to Taliban positions, while Afghanistan responded with offensive operations.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 02:06 PM IST

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated dramatically on Friday when Pakistan launched air and ground strikes against Afghan Taliban positions, calling the ongoing conflict an 'open war.' The strikes targeted several key Taliban sites in major Afghan cities, including Kabul and Kandahar. Pakistan’s defence minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, declared that the country's patience had run out, leading to a full-scale military operation.

Pakistani Strikes Target Taliban Strongholds

According to reports from Pakistan's state broadcaster, the airstrikes were part of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, aimed at Taliban posts, military headquarters and ammunition depots situated along the 2,600 km-long border. Pakistani security officials claimed the strikes resulted in significant damage, with 27 Taliban posts destroyed and nine captured. They also reported 133 Taliban fighters killed and more than 200 injured.

A striking detail from Pakistani media included reports that Taliban forces raised 'white flags' over their posts after Pakistan’s military response, signalling a temporary retreat. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Taliban Responds with Suicide Attack Preparations

In retaliation to the Pakistani strikes, Afghanistan’s Bakhtar News Agency reported that the Taliban had mobilised a battalion of fighters equipped with explosive vests and car bombs. According to an Afghan security source, these fighters were preparing to target major installations along the Durand Line, the contested border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed that offensive operations were underway in Paktia, Paktika and Khost provinces in response to Pakistani aggression.

Casualties and Clashing Claims

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have reported significant casualties from the clashes, although the figures differ widely. Pakistan claimed 133 Taliban fighters were killed, with 200 more injured. The Taliban, however, reported the death of 55 Pakistani soldiers, the capture of 19 Pakistani posts, and eight Taliban fighters killed. Afghan officials also claimed 13 civilians were injured in Nangarhar during the skirmishes.

Ongoing Strikes and Air Patrols

Pakistani airstrikes targeted Taliban installations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. Videos shared by Pakistani security forces showed large explosions and black smoke rising from buildings struck by bombs. In Kandahar, Pakistani Air Force jets continued to patrol the skies, signalling that Islamabad is preparing for further military action.

Pakistan has maintained high security alert levels since earlier strikes this week targeting Taliban militants and IS (Islamic State) fighters in Afghanistan. Officials in Islamabad have expressed concerns over an escalating threat from insurgent groups, particularly the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operating in eastern Afghanistan.

A Long-Standing Dispute

The current conflict stems from long-standing tensions between the two countries. Pakistan has consistently accused Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government of harbouring militant groups, including the TTP, that carry out attacks inside Pakistan. However, the Taliban government in Afghanistan denies these allegations, claiming that Pakistan’s security issues are internal matters that should not affect bilateral relations.

The ongoing strikes and military confrontations are threatening to spark a prolonged conflict along the Durand Line, one of the world’s most contentious borders. Both sides continue to accuse each other of aggression, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along border
Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? How Islamabad's sinister plan backfired
Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? Islamabad's plan backfired?
'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko interview dunga': Meet actor who was called 'king of B-grade films', had no money, later became superstar, he is...
'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko...': Meet 'king of B-grade films'
Chef Eliminated 30% Kitchen Waste and Proved Growth Doesn’t Require More Chefs
Chef Eliminated 30% Kitchen Waste and Proved Growth Doesn’t Require More Chefs
Earthquake tremors in Kolkata trigger panic, epicentre in Bangladesh
Earthquake tremors in Kolkata trigger panic, epicentre in Bangladesh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement