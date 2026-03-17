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Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Pak bombs Kabul hospital, kills 400 people, alleges Taliban regime; Horrific visuals emerge

Pakistan launched a massive air strike on Afghanistan killing at least 400 people and injuring 250 on a drug ⁠users rehabilitation hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the deputy spokesman of the Afghan Taliban government said on ‌Tuesday.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 08:09 AM IST

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Pak bombs Kabul hospital, kills 400 people, alleges Taliban regime; Horrific visuals emerge
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Pakistan launched a massive air strike on Afghanistan killing at least 400 people and injuring 250 on a drug ⁠users rehabilitation hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the deputy spokesman of the Afghan Taliban government said on ‌Tuesday. Over 2,000-bed rehabilitation facilities were destroyed in the attack.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban government in Afghanistan on X said, “‎The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction.”

“As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured,” he added.

He also said that rescue teams are currently at the scene and are recovering the remaining bodies of the victims.

Pakistan rejects claims

However, Pakistan rejected targeting hospital and said its armed forces carried out “precision airstrikes” on Monday night that targeted Taliban military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar. Attaullah Tarar, the country’s information minister said that the targets included ammunition depots and technical infrastructure and accused the Taliban government of “false claims.”

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