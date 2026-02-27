Pakistan-Afghanistan war: Eyewitnesses describe panic, ‘Some left their children, mortars kept hitting’

The upper house of Pakistan's parliament has passed a resolution saying it “unequivocally condemns” Afghanistan’s attacks. Amid war, eyewitnesses recount panic and chaos as the firing damaged their houses while killing and injuring many.

“Operation is continuing”, says Pakistan amid Afghanistan-Pakistan war, after hours of cross-border firing, killing and injuring people on both sides. The upper house of its parliament has passed a resolution saying it “unequivocally condemns” Afghanistan’s attacks and warned of any attempt to challenge its national security and sovereignty will be responded with a “firm, proportionate and decisive response”.

The resolution asked of the Afghan Taliban to “immediately cease all hostile actions” and “honour their international obligations and commitments to peaceful coexistence”. In an offical statement, Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif said there must be “zero tolerance” over the “malicious actions of the Fitna al-Khawarij and Afghan Taliban regime.”

Eyewitnesses recount horrific scenes

Residents have shared the moments the cross-border firing was taking place and destroying everything in its wake. Salman Khan, resident of the Pakistani town of Bajaur, told Al Jazeera said that massive number of mortars hit his village and began exploding and people could be seen running away, adding that he was he was watching a cricket match on TV at the time. “Mortars kept hitting our village, including a mosque, and the fourth one hit our property. My sister, two of my daughters and I were injured,” he said.

Amid the war, Afghan refugees in Pakistan have been returning while clashes continued close to key border crossings such as Torkham. The Afghan-Pakistan conflict affected refugee camps close to the border wounding some people as they fled or tried to return.

Zarghon, an Afghan returnee from Pakistan, told Al Jazeera that people were rushing to escape with their families when an attack hit their camp on Thursday night. “They left all their belongings here. Some even left their children. Two or three children were missing. There were three to four people injured,” he said. Some eyewitnesses said that people left their papers, documents, money and other important items just to escape.

How did other countries react?

The US Mission to Afghanistan said that the recent developments “underscore the extreme risk of remaining in or traveling to Afghanistan”. It issued a “Do Not Travel” level 4 travel advisory for its citizens due to the risk of “civil unrest, crime, terrorism, wrongful detention, kidnapping, and limited health facilities”.

British foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, expressed “deep concern” by the rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. “We urge both sides to take immediate steps toward de‑escalation, avoid further harm to civilians, and re‑engage in mediated dialogue,” Cooper wrote on X.

Qatari Foreign Ministry in a statement clarified the two parties deliberated on ways to de-escalate tensions in a manner that enhances security and stability in the region.

Pakistan launched air attacks on Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, along with Kandahar and Paktia, early Friday. The strikes targeted Taliban military installations as Pakistan declared “open war” on the government. This has been the most intense conflict between the neighbours in many years.

The strikes were in response to coordinated cross-border attacks hours before by Afghan forces on Pakistani military positions in six border provinces on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the war escalated, Kabul claimed 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 19 outposts captured while Islamabad acknowledged two soldiers had been killed but dismissed the other claims as propaganda. It said Pakistan had eliminated at least 133 Afghan fighters in retaliation, while destroying at least 27 Afghan outposts.