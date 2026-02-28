FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions rattle Jalalabad following Islamabad's deadly air strikes

Israel launches massive attack on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran; Israel Defence Minister declares 'state of emergency'

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer Ikkis box office failure: 'We were quite baffled'

Odisha Horror: 23-year-old woman raped by boyfriend, stranger on same day, dies after being thrown from 4-storey building

Farhan Akhtar-backed India's first BAFTA-winning Manipuri film Boong to re-release in India on this date

Ghaziabad Horror: Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik stabbed inside home office, investigation underway

Karan Aujla's Delhi concert to see 70,000 fans, set to become India's second largest single-day stadium show after Coldplay

Pakistan-Afghanistan war: Donald Trump praises PM Shehbaz Sharif, General Asim Munir, calls them 'Great leaders'; watch

First LGBTQ MP of India: Mamata Banerjee picks this Supreme Court lawyer ahead of RS polls

Double-decker bus in Delhi after 40 years! CM Rekha Gupta introduces emission free ride: Features, pre-booking and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?

First LGBTQ MP of India: Mamata Banerjee picks this Supreme Court lawyer ahead of RS polls

First LGBTQ MP of India: Mamata Banerjee picks this SC lawyer ahead of RS polls

Double-decker bus in Delhi after 40 years! CM Rekha Gupta introduces emission free ride: Features, pre-booking and more

CM Rekha Gupta launches double-decker bus in Delhi after 40 years

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions rattle Jalalabad following Islamabad's deadly air strikes

Explosions rocked Jalalabad following Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan cities, amid escalating cross-border tensions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 12:13 PM IST

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions rattle Jalalabad following Islamabad's deadly air strikes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fresh explosions shook eastern Afghanistan on Saturday morning, raising fears of a widening confrontation between Islamabad and Kabul. The blasts in Jalalabad came a day after Pakistan carried out deadly air strikes in several Afghan cities, marking one of the most serious escalations between the neighbours in recent years.

Explosions Follow Jet Sighting

Witnesses in Jalalabad reported hearing two loud blasts, with a jet flying overhead moments before the explosions. The detonations appeared to originate near the city’s airport. Jalalabad, located along the strategic highway linking Kabul to the Pakistani border, is a sensitive military and logistical corridor.

The timing and location of the blasts have fueled speculation about ongoing aerial operations. Afghan authorities have not immediately confirmed the nature or scope of the strikes.

Pakistan Expands Military Operations

Reports indicate that Pakistan’s armed forces continued overnight operations targeting Taliban positions in eastern Afghanistan. According to The Dawn, the Pakistan Air Force struck brigade and battalion headquarters of the Afghan Taliban in Nangarhar province.

On the ground, Pakistani troops reportedly captured and destroyed the New Afghan 8 post with explosives. Another Taliban position in the Noshki sector was also demolished, underscoring the scale and coordination of Pakistan’s operations. Analysts suggest the confrontation has evolved beyond isolated air raids to include coordinated ground and aerial attacks.

Taliban Signals Willingness for Dialogue

Despite the escalating hostilities, the Taliban-led administration in Kabul indicated on Friday that it remained open to negotiations. This announcement came hours after Pakistani air strikes targeted Kabul, Kandahar, and other Afghan cities.

Meanwhile, Taliban forces launched retaliatory drone attacks under Operation “Rad al-Zulm,” targeting Pakistani military camps in Miranshah and Spinwam. The cross-border strikes highlight the fragile and volatile nature of relations between the two countries, with military action and diplomatic overtures occurring almost simultaneously.

Risks of Prolonged Conflict

Regional experts warn that continued tit-for-tat attacks could escalate into a protracted and destabilising conflict unless immediate diplomatic channels are activated. Observers emphasise that the border remains highly sensitive, and any further intensification of air and ground operations could have severe implications for regional security and civilian populations.

The situation in eastern Afghanistan remains tense, with both sides demonstrating military resolve even as talks are suggested. International attention is expected to focus on preventing the confrontation from spiralling into a broader crisis.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alia Bhatt hits back at trolls targeting her for Gone Girl moment at BAFTA: 'Why is it being talked about so much'
Alia Bhatt hits back at trolls targeting her for Gone Girl moment at BAFTA
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions rattle Jalalabad following Islamabad's deadly air strikes
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions rattle Jalalabad following air strikes
Israel launches massive attack on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran; Israel Defence Minister declares 'state of emergency'
Israel launches massive attack on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran
Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer Ikkis box office failure: 'We were quite baffled'
Sriram Raghavan on Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer Ikkis box office failure
Odisha Horror: 23-year-old woman raped by boyfriend, stranger on same day, dies after being thrown from 4-storey building
Odisha Horror: 23-year-old woman raped twice on same day, 2 arrested
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement