Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions rattle Jalalabad following Islamabad's deadly air strikes

Explosions rocked Jalalabad following Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan cities, amid escalating cross-border tensions.

Fresh explosions shook eastern Afghanistan on Saturday morning, raising fears of a widening confrontation between Islamabad and Kabul. The blasts in Jalalabad came a day after Pakistan carried out deadly air strikes in several Afghan cities, marking one of the most serious escalations between the neighbours in recent years.

Explosions Follow Jet Sighting

Witnesses in Jalalabad reported hearing two loud blasts, with a jet flying overhead moments before the explosions. The detonations appeared to originate near the city’s airport. Jalalabad, located along the strategic highway linking Kabul to the Pakistani border, is a sensitive military and logistical corridor.

The timing and location of the blasts have fueled speculation about ongoing aerial operations. Afghan authorities have not immediately confirmed the nature or scope of the strikes.

Pakistan Expands Military Operations

Reports indicate that Pakistan’s armed forces continued overnight operations targeting Taliban positions in eastern Afghanistan. According to The Dawn, the Pakistan Air Force struck brigade and battalion headquarters of the Afghan Taliban in Nangarhar province.

On the ground, Pakistani troops reportedly captured and destroyed the New Afghan 8 post with explosives. Another Taliban position in the Noshki sector was also demolished, underscoring the scale and coordination of Pakistan’s operations. Analysts suggest the confrontation has evolved beyond isolated air raids to include coordinated ground and aerial attacks.

Taliban Signals Willingness for Dialogue

Despite the escalating hostilities, the Taliban-led administration in Kabul indicated on Friday that it remained open to negotiations. This announcement came hours after Pakistani air strikes targeted Kabul, Kandahar, and other Afghan cities.

Meanwhile, Taliban forces launched retaliatory drone attacks under Operation “Rad al-Zulm,” targeting Pakistani military camps in Miranshah and Spinwam. The cross-border strikes highlight the fragile and volatile nature of relations between the two countries, with military action and diplomatic overtures occurring almost simultaneously.

Risks of Prolonged Conflict

Regional experts warn that continued tit-for-tat attacks could escalate into a protracted and destabilising conflict unless immediate diplomatic channels are activated. Observers emphasise that the border remains highly sensitive, and any further intensification of air and ground operations could have severe implications for regional security and civilian populations.

The situation in eastern Afghanistan remains tense, with both sides demonstrating military resolve even as talks are suggested. International attention is expected to focus on preventing the confrontation from spiralling into a broader crisis.