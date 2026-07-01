Pakistan-Afghanistan tension escalates: Taliban fires drones, targets ISIS hideouts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the Afghan Taliban, one of the targets was a school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Saran area, which they claimed was being used as a hideout by ISIS fighters and they described as “agents of chaos and violence.”

Taliban forces in Afghanistan carried out drone strikes on Pakistani soil, stating the targets were bases of Islamic State Khorasan, an Islamic State affiliate. The strikes reportedly hit areas in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The Taliban defended the action by saying the locations were being used to plan attacks and sabotage operations against Afghan civilians. The statement was reported by Afghanistan-based TOLOnews on X.

Several ISIS fighters killed: Afghanistan

According to the Afghan Taliban, one of the targets was a school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Saran area, which they claimed was being used as a hideout by ISIS fighters and they described as “agents of chaos and violence.”

The Taliban government in Afghanistan said several ISIS members were killed in the air strikes and noted that no civilians were harmed.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that any site threatening Afghanistan’s security would be targeted.

Strikes escalate after deadly Pakistani operation

The drone strikes occurred about two days after Pakistan launched a series of deadly airstrikes along the Afghanistan border on Sunday. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said at least 28 civilians died and 49 were injured in Pakistan’s attacks.

Pakistan’s security forces said those killed were militants, citing 29 militant deaths in air and ground operations.

Meanwhile, Afghan spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat put the civilian toll at 38 dead and 163 injured, including women and children.

Sunday’s operation marked Pakistan’s second air attack on alleged militant sites in Afghanistan, threatening to escalate the on-and-off conflict between the two former allies after their heaviest fighting in years this February.

India condemns Pakitan's airstrike

India on Monday condemned Pakistan’s air strikes in Afghanistan, describing the assault as a “blatant act of aggression” that directly threatens regional peace and stability.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "India strongly condemns Pakistan's air-strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability."

"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the ministry added.

Islamabad alleges that Kabul is sheltering militants responsible for planning attacks inside Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban rejects the claim, arguing that militancy is Pakistan’s own domestic issue.