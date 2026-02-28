FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Taliban government open to 'negotiate' after Islamabad bombs Kabul, Kandahar

Pakistan launched air strikes on Kabul, Kandahar and other Afghan cities, escalating tensions with the Taliban government, which has called for dialogue. Both sides reported heavy casualties amid disputed claims, raising fears of wider conflict as the UN and regional powers urge restraint.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 07:51 AM IST

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Taliban government open to 'negotiate' after Islamabad bombs Kabul, Kandahar
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan surged dramatically this week after Pakistani forces carried out extensive air strikes on several Afghan cities, prompting Kabul to signal its willingness to enter negotiations to halt the escalating violence.

Islamabad targeted the Afghan capital, Kabul, along with Kandahar, a stronghold of Taliban leadership, and additional locations including Paktia, Paktika, Khost and Laghman. The strikes followed Afghan drone attacks on Pakistani military installations along the northwestern border, marking one of the most serious confrontations between the two neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, described the situation as an ''all-out confrontation,' declaring on social media that the two sides were now in “open war.”

Conflicting Casualty Claims

Both governments reported heavy losses, though the figures remain unverified. Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said air and ground operations killed at least 274 Afghan security personnel and allied fighters, with more than 400 wounded. He added that 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 27 were injured, while one remained missing.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed Pakistan’s casualty figures as inaccurate. He stated that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed and that several had been captured. According to Afghan authorities, 13 Afghan soldiers were killed and 22 were wounded. Officials later reported that 19 civilians died and 26 were injured in Pakistani strikes in Khost and Paktika.

Long-Running Tensions Resurface

The latest escalation stems from long-standing disputes over security along the Durand Line, the 2,575-kilometre border recognised internationally as Pakistan’s frontier but rejected by Afghanistan. Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring Pakistan Taliban fighters, a claim Afghan authorities deny.

Relations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. Border crossings have been largely closed since deadly clashes in October that left more than 70 people dead on both sides. Although Qatar and Turkiye previously helped broker a temporary ceasefire, repeated violations undermined those efforts. Saudi Arabia recently facilitated the release of three Pakistani soldiers captured earlier in the year.

Calls for Dialogue and Restraint

Despite the sharp rhetoric, the Taliban leadership indicated readiness for talks. Mujahid said Afghanistan preferred resolving disputes through dialogue and was open to negotiations to prevent further bloodshed.

International concern is mounting. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over the intensifying violence and its impact on civilians. Russia, Iran and Iraq have also urged both sides to de-escalate.

Analysts note that deep social and tribal ties across the border may limit the prospects of a prolonged conflict, but the current trajectory raises fears of a broader regional crisis unless diplomatic channels prevail.

