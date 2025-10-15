Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes: Dozens, including civilians, killed in fresh attacks along border

As per reports, the Afghan Taliban forces destroyed a Pakistan Army border outpost and seized a tank used by the rival military. Pakistan, on the other hand, said it repelled two attacks on major border posts and killed about 20 Afghan Taliban fighters. Read on to know more on this.

Dozens of troops and civilians have been killed as fresh clashes erupted along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the early hours of Wednesday, reports said citing security officials from both sides. As per reports, the Afghan Taliban destroyed a Pakistan Army border outpost and seized a tank used by the rival military. Pakistan, on the other hand, said it repelled two attacks on major border posts and killed about 20 Afghan Taliban fighters. The neighbours have blamed each other for triggering the deadly clashes.

What did Afghan Taliban say on clashes?

Afghanistan's Taliban regime said at least 12 people had been killed and more than 100 others injured on its side in a Pakistani military attack in Spin Boldak -- a key border district . In a statement on X, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani forces launched the attack using light and heavy weapons, adding that several Pakistani forces were killed in retaliatory action. "In retaliatory operations, multiple Pakistani aggressor soldiers were killed, their posts and centres were captured, weapons and tanks fell into the hands of Afghan forces, and most of their military installations were destroyed," Mujahid wrote.

What are Pakistan's claims on strikes?

In its statement, Pakistan claimed that Afghan forces and the Pakistani Taliban -- a terror outfit -- jointly opened fire at a Pakistani post without provocation. It added that Pakistani forces destroyed Afghan tanks and military post and also damaged a major training facility of the Pakistani Taliban in retaliatory strikes. A regional Pakistani official told news agency Reuters that the fighting went on for about five hours.

Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting?

The ongoing clashes, said to be the deadliest between Pakistan and Afghanistan in years, have sparked fears of a wider regional conflict. The fighting along the border began after strikes in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, which the Taliban has blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad, however, has not officially acknowledged that attack. The Kabul attack coincided with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India. Pakistan and Afghanistan have repeatedly sparred in recent years, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring the Pakistani Taliban -- also known as the TTP -- which the Afghan Taliban denies.