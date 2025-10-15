Pakistan-Afghanistan clash: Pakistanis strongly respond to Afghan Taliban's 'unprovoked fire' in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Reportedly, Pakistan's military destroyed a Pakistani Taliban training facility and destroyed several tank positions in the Kurram sector. Pakistan's state media claimed an important commander of Fitna al-Khawarij was killed in the operation.

In a fresh border clash, Pakistani and Afghan forces exchanged fire in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in damage to Afghan tanks and military posts. Pakistan's state media accused Afghan troops of initiating the 'unprovoked fire', while Afghanistan's deputy police spokesperson confirmed the clashes without providing further details, according to AP.

According to Pakistan's state-run media reports, Afghan Taliban fighters and members of Fitna al-Khawarij, the term Pakistan uses for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), launched a joint attack on a Pakistani post in Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, triggering a strong response from Pakistani troops.

Pakistan's strong response to Afghan-Taliban attack

Reportedly, Pakistan's military destroyed a Pakistani Taliban training facility and destroyed several tank positions in the Kurram sector. A tank caught fire, and Taliban fighters fled. Pakistan's state media claimed an important commander of Fitna al-Khawarij was killed in the operation. As tension escalates, Pakistan has deployed reinforcements along its border with Afghanistan.



Also read: Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Has new Afghan War begun? How may it impact India?

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed foreign ambassadors in Islamabad, explaining Pakistan's stance on the situation. "She underscored Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and its unwavering resolve to protect its territorial integrity and national security," according to Dawn.

Pak-Afghan clash

The clashes come after Afghan Taliban forces launched what Pakistan described as an unprovoked attack on military posts situated along the Pak-Afghan border over the weekend. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred, while more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants were killed as Pakistan retaliated to the aggression. Afghanistan's Taliban regime claimed the assault was a "retaliatory" response, accusing Islamabad of carrying out air strikes in Afghan territory last week.

Pakistan has not confirmed the strikes but maintains that Kabul must "stop harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan on its soil."Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan, while the Taliban government denies these accusations, asserting that "Afghan soil is not used for attacks on neighbouring countries."

As reported by Dawn, US President Donald Trump and China have both offered to assist in de-escalating the growing hostilities between Islamabad and Kabul, even as Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the atmosphere between the two nations as "hostile."