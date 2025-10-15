Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire after violent border clashes

A 48-hour ceasefire has been agreed to by Pakistan and Afghanistan following violent clashes that left several dead and many injured, said Pak's Foreign Ministry.

A 48-hour ceasefire has been agreed to by Pakistan and Afghanistan following violent clashes that left several dead and many injured, said Pak's Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesperson said Islamic emirate also directs forces to observe ceasefire, provided the other side doesn't engage in agression against Kabul, news agency Reuters reported.

Earlier today, As the border clash between neighbouring nations escalated, Islamabad launched a fresh strike in Kandahar. This came after a fierce border clash between the two countries erupted on Tuesday night, i.e., October 14, killing over 50, including troops, civilians, and Afghan Taliban fighters.

The clashes escalated on Wednesday, i.e., October 15.Last week, Pakistan and Afghanistan engaged in violent border clashes as Afghan forces launched a retaliatory strike against Islamabad, as they accused the latter of launching an attack in Afghani capital Kabul.Earlier today, i.e., October 15, two explosions were heard in central Kabul, as reported by news agency AFP.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that an oil tanker and a generator had exploded, triggering fires in the Afghan capital, according to the AFP report.

Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are fighting?

Since the return of the Taliban government to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan soured. However, the main point of conflict is Pakistan's accusations against Afghan authorities that it has been providing shelter to militants to carry out attacks on its soil, an allegation that has consistently been denied by Afghan authorities.