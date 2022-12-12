Pakistan: Afghan border forces open fire in Balochistan, leaving 6 dead and 17 injured

Representational Image

It has been reported that Afghan Border troops have been shooting indiscriminately in Baloch province, killing at least six people and injuring seventeen more, the Pakistan Army reported on Monday morning. The Dawn News of Pakistan reported the occurrence, citing the Pakistan Army's media wing, and said it happened in the Chaman area of Balochistan.

The Afghan government reportedly employed artillery and mortars in the attacks, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Pakistani border troops have given a befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” according to the statement.

Pakistani authorities have contacted their counterparts in Kabul, emphasising the "severity" of the situation, and demanding “strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.”

Following yesterday night's confrontation in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak province, in which a mortar killed 4 people and wounded numerous more, this development has arisen.

Yesterday, it was stated by Afghanistan's TOLO news that “at least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate. The clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, according to the source.”

Located in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, close to the Pakistani border, lies the town of Spin Boldak. There have been reports of continuous skirmishes along the Afghan-Pakistani border, where the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani military are based.