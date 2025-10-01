Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
No kidding! This woman charges up to Rs 26,64,000 to help parents name their babies
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi apologises to BCCI over Asia Cup 2025 row, creates new drama around handing around trophy handover
Celebrate Dussehra with Gemini: 6 AI prompts to create festive photos of yourself
Russia's Putin to visit India: Su-57, S-500 and more form the core of talks, here's what we know so far
India set to develop indigenous 5th-Gen stealth fighter, to be operational by...; know price, key details here
Hurun Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani, becomes India’s richest man with net worth of Rs...
WORLD
Amid massive protests in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), at least eight civilian protestors have been killed in heavy firing by Pakistani forces.
Amid massive protests in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), at least eight civilian protestors have been killed in heavy firing by Pakistani forces. The intense shutdown strike and widespread protests took place as anger grew over the government's failure to address demands raised by the Joint Awami Action Committee.