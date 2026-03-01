FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan: 8 killed, 30 injured as police open fire on people protesting against Khamenei's killing, attacking US Consulate in Karachi

At least 8 killed, 30 injured as police open fire on people protesting against Khomeini's killing, attacking US Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

Amid Israel-US and Iran conflict, mob attacked United States Consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi on Sunday. The demonstrators allegedly hurled stones and attempted to breach barricades, and also burned and vandalised the premises. Later, Police fired tear gas shells on the protestors. As per local reports, police opened fire killing more than eight protesters were killed and over 30 others sustained injuries. Pakistani authorities and US officials have not independently confirmed the reported casualty figures.

Iran supreme leader, senior military leaders killed

Iran confirmed that supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, after Khamenei's residence was attacked earlier in the day by US and Israel. A satellite image showed extensive damage to his secure compound. Several of his family members were confirmed dead by Iran state media, including his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law. Iran has declared 40 days of national mourning following Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also announced that seven senior Iranian military commanders, including Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and the Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), were killed. Israel confirms death of Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Pakpour, identified as the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, officials Salah Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
