Pakistan: 65 dead, several injured as train catches fire in Punjab province

The incident took place in the wee hours in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province.

At least 65 people were killed and scores injured after a fire broke out in an express train in Pakistan on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in the wee hours in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province.

Three coaches of the Tezgam express caught fire. The train was en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

#UPDATE Pakistan: Death toll rises to 46, in incident where fire broke out in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan, earlier today. https://t.co/PwFdCksqiV — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

According to media reports, a gas cylinder carried by a passenger exploded, leaving several dead and injured.

District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan Ameer Taimoor Khan confirmed the death toll while speaking to a Pakistani news channel.

"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire", said Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed while speaking to local media.

"Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train," he added.

Rescue operations are underway and the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals.