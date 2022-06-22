6.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan; at least 280 killed, 500 injured

(Image Source: Twitter@RedCrescent)

At least 280 people have died while more than 500 people are injured in a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck neighbouring countries Afghanistan and Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake was 40 km from the city of Khost in Afghanistan. Apart from this, earthquake tremors have also been felt in Pakistan.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that the impact of this earthquake was within a radius of 500 km. Because of this earthquake tremors were felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban administration's disaster management authority, said most of the deaths were confirmed in the neighbouring province of Paktika, where 100 people were killed and 500 were injured. He said deaths were also reported in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost.

"Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquake in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses. We appeal to all emergency agencies to send teams to this area to prevent further devastation," government spokesman Bilal Karimi tweeted.

Tremors felt in many cities of Pakistan

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake also struck Pakistan. At present, there is no news regarding the loss of life and property. According to Geo News, an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck parts of Pakistan's Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Wednesday. Tremors of the earthquake were felt in many places including Islamabad, Multan, Bhakar, Falia, Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Buner.

Malaysia earthquake

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of 5.1 magnitude also occurred in some parts of Malaysia. The epicentre of the earthquake was 561 km west of the capital Kuala Lumpur.