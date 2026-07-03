Pakistan: 40 killed as bus falls into ravine near Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border

At least 40 people were killed and eight injured after a passenger bus travelling from Quetta to Peshawar plunged into a deep ravine in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

At least 40 people were killed and eight others injured after a passenger bus veered off a highway and plunged into a deep ravine in southwestern Pakistan early Friday, officials said. The bus was travelling from Quetta in Balochistan to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the accident occurred in the mountainous Dhana Sar area near the provincial border.

Bus fell 70–80 feet into ravine

According to Sanaullah Sherani, head of the Zhob district emergency centre, the bus lost control before falling approximately 70 to 80 feet (21 to 24 metres) into a rocky ravine. "The passenger bus travelling from Quetta to Peshawar plunged into a deep ravine in the mountainous Dhana Sar area," Sherani told AFP.

The impact left dozens trapped inside the wreckage, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

Overcrowded bus may have increased casualties

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the bus was carrying not only its scheduled passengers but also travellers from another bus that had broken down earlier during the journey. The additional passengers reportedly left the vehicle overcrowded, although authorities have not confirmed whether this contributed to the high death toll.

Speeding suspected as possible cause

Police officials said preliminary findings suggest speeding may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Mohamed Nasir, a local police official, told DPA that while excessive speed appears to be the likely cause, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

Rescue teams face difficult terrain

Emergency response teams from both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rushed to the accident site. Rescue workers faced major challenges due to the rugged mountainous terrain, which slowed recovery efforts.

Rescue department spokesperson Fazal Din said teams used heavy machinery and cutting equipment to retrieve victims from the mangled bus. Officials are continuing efforts to identify those who lost their lives in the crash.

President Zardari expresses condolences

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those killed. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

Road accidents remain a major concern in Pakistan

Fatal road accidents remain common across Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure, weak enforcement of traffic laws, reckless driving and speeding.

In May this year, 17 people were killed and five others injured after a minibus crashed into a stationary bus on a motorway in northwestern Pakistan, highlighting the country's ongoing road safety challenges.