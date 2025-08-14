Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

Three people were killed and 60 others were injured in the Pakistani city of Karachi during the Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day celebrations turned tragic in the port city of Karachi in Pakistan as three people were killed and 60 others injured in the reckless firing. A senior citizen and an 8-year-old girl are among those killed in the firing. People were killed in the reckless celebratory aerial firing taking place in Liaquatabad, Korangi, Lyari, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Keamari, Jackson, Baldia, Orangi Town, Paposh Nagar, Sharifabad, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Surjani Town, and Zaman Town. Confirming the incident, the Karachi Police said that the injured people were taken to Civil, Jinnah, and Abbasi Shaheed hospitals. , The police have arrested more than 20 suspects from various parts of the city and seized modern firearms and ammunition.

According to ARY News, at least 42 people, including five women, were killed in the shooting incidents across the city in January alone, while 233 others, including five women, were injured. Geo News reported that at least 95 individuals were injured in incidents of celebratory firing in 2024. At least 80 people were hurt in similar cases the previous year.