Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don'ts you must know

Rare purple crab spotted in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, netizens say 'rainbow has reached animal kingdom now', see pics here

Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

THIS state has the highest number of stray dogs per 1,000 people, not Delhi, Maharashtra, it is…

Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'

Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?

From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

Supreme Court reserves order on plea to stay directions to remove Delhi-NCR stray dogs

SC reserves order on interim plea seeking stay on rounding of dogs in Delhi-NCR

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

From RRR, Kanche to Jana Gana Mana: 5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

5 South Indian films that celebrate India's spirit

English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

Three people were killed and 60 others were injured in the Pakistani city of Karachi during the Independence Day celebrations.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

Independence Day celebrations turned tragic in the port city of Karachi in Pakistan as three people were killed and 60 others injured in the reckless firing. A senior citizen and an 8-year-old girl are among those killed in the firing. People were killed in the reckless celebratory aerial firing taking place in Liaquatabad, Korangi, Lyari, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Keamari, Jackson, Baldia, Orangi Town, Paposh Nagar, Sharifabad, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Surjani Town, and Zaman Town. Confirming the incident, the Karachi Police said that the injured people were taken to Civil, Jinnah, and Abbasi Shaheed hospitals. ,  The police have arrested more than 20 suspects from various parts of the city and seized modern firearms and ammunition.

According to ARY News, at least 42 people, including five women, were killed in the shooting incidents across the city in January alone, while 233 others, including five women, were injured. Geo News reported that at least 95 individuals were injured in incidents of celebratory firing in 2024. At least 80 people were hurt in similar cases the previous year.

 

 

