At least 20 people were killed, and 46 others were injured after an explosion occurred at the Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan on Saturday, i.e., November 9. According to Pakistan's Dawn News, a train was ready to depart from the platform for Peshawar at the time of the incident.

The police and rescue teams are currently at the spot. According to Geo news, initial reports have suggested that the blast occurred at the booking office of the railway station, just moments before the Jaffer Express was due to arrive at the platform.

A spokesperson for the local hospital confirmed that 46 people sustained injuried in the explosion and have been admitted for treatment. "The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," Muhammad Baloch, senior superintendent of police operations, as quoted by Reuters.

Moreover, the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.