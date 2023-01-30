Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Pakistan: 17 killed, 95 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Peshawar

Blast in Pakistan: An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Peshawar.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Pakistan: 17 killed, 95 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Peshawar
Pakistan: 17 killed, 95 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Peshawar (Representational image)

At least 17 people were killed and 95 injured after a powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday. The blast occurred during the afternoon prayers near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when a suicide attacker blew himself up. 

Among the injured were mostly policemen, security and health officials said. A police official said that a portion of the building collapsed and several people were believed to be under it.

According to hospital officials, 17 people were killed and 95 others injured in the blast. There were mostly policemen among the injured, said the eyewitness. The injured are being shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, the officials said.

Hospital sources said 13 of those injured were in critical condition. An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Peshawar. The hospital has appealed to citizens to donate blood for the victims.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ‘People of J-K gave me love, not hand grenades’: Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar rally 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
Hyundai Ioniq 5, the most expensive Hyundai in India, launched at Auto Expo 2023 by Shah Rukh Khan
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: 1,19,000 cars to be seized from Feb 1; beware if your car number starts with...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.