Pakistan: 125-year-old Hindu temple demolished to make space for madrasa?

A 100-125-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Punjab province was demolished on August 21, with minority representatives alleging it was cleared for a nearby madrasa, while officials said the structure collapsed due to torrential rains.

A historic Hindu temple estimated to be between 100 and 125 years old has been demolished in Pakistan's Punjab province, triggering allegations that its land was being targeted for use by a nearby madrasa.

The temple was located in Siraj village of Narowal, around 130 km from Lahore, and occupied nearly 1,000 square metres. The demolition on August 21 has led Hindu community representatives and minority groups to demand an investigation, action against those responsible and restoration of the religious site.

Was the temple demolished for a madrasa?

The Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), local residents and Hindu community representatives have alleged that the temple was deliberately demolished by a group of religious zealots to facilitate the use of its land in connection with an adjoining madrasa.

PMMP chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra reportedly raised the issue with the Punjab Additional Home Secretary on August 28 and submitted a written complaint seeking action against those allegedly responsible for the demolition.

Sahotra alleged that members of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a banned far-right Islamic party, were involved in the demolition. He also claimed that metal fittings from the temple's shikhar, bricks and other material were removed from the site afterwards.

According to Sahotra, the land adjoining the temple had earlier been leased by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for a madrasa. He claimed the lease was later cancelled because rent had allegedly remained unpaid for several years and the property was not being used for its stated purpose.

Government disputes demolition claim

The government has rejected the allegation that the temple was deliberately demolished to make way for a madrasa. ETPB senior official Rana Iftikhar told PTI that the century-old structure collapsed because of torrential rains. He confirmed that the temple was more than 100 years old.

"The temple carries no name in our record books. However, it is a very old one... more than 100 to 125 years old," he said.Iftikhar also confirmed that the land adjacent to the temple had been leased for establishing a seminary. However, he maintained that the temple's own land had not been leased.

"The temple's land is not given to anyone for lease," he said. He added that senior ETPB officials would decide whether the temple should be restored.

Lease had reportedly been cancelled

Sahotra claimed that an ETPB deputy administrator in Sialkot had cancelled the seminary's lease rights through an order dated January 29, 2026. The order reportedly directed the eviction of illegal occupants and the sealing of the property. However, Sahotra alleged that the order was never implemented.

"This order was not implemented," he alleged. He also referred to an April 11 report attributed to the DSP Narowal, claiming that local police were aware of security concerns surrounding the temple and the possibility of damage to the site.

Hindu community seeks restoration

Hindu community leader Rattan Lal has condemned the demolition and called for the ancient temple to be restored. "The district administration and the ETPB failed to take adequate measures to protect the site or remove the alleged occupants, ultimately allowing the temple to be demolished," Lal said, according to PTI.

He also demanded action against those found responsible. Lal, who is a Hindu member of the Narowal District Peace Committee and the Pak Dharam Astan Hindu Committee, said members of the Hindu community were now hesitant to visit the location.

"We are even afraid to visit the site because of the madrassa that continues to operate on its premises."

The competing accounts have raised questions over what happened to the historic temple and the status of the surrounding land. While minority representatives have alleged that the structure was deliberately demolished for a madrasa, the ETPB maintains that the temple collapsed due to heavy rain.