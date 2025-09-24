Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked in Balochistan, second blast in 10 hours

At least 12 people, including children, were injured in a bombing attack on the Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Balochistan province — the latest in a series of attacks on the train since March 2025.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked in Balochistan, second blast in 10 hours
File Image credit: Reuters
At least 12 people, including children, were injured in a bombing attack on the Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Balochistan province — the latest in a series of attacks on the train since March 2025. Officials said the blast struck the Quetta-bound passenger train as it passed through the Spizend area of Mastung district. With around 270 people onboard, six carriages of the train derailed and one overturned on Tuesday. 

Security forces rushed to the site to assist those injured in the attack. It was the second explosion in the area within 10 hours. Earlier on Tuesday morning, an initial blast occurred near the main railway track connecting Balochistan with other parts of the country, coinciding with the departure of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express from Quetta Railway Station.

While the train had to be briefly halted, security officials cleared the track shortly afterwards, allowing it to continue its journey. Police corroborated that an improvised explosive device had been planted on the track and detonated as the Quetta-bound train passed through Spizend. A senior official from Pakistan Railways stated that five passengers sustained injuries in the overturned bogie alone, while others were hurt in the derailment of adjacent carriages.

Rescue teams and law enforcement personnel promptly reached the blast site, transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Railway authorities confirmed that around 270 passengers were on board the train when the incident occurred, emphasising the potential scale of casualties had the explosion happened at full speed, as cited by Dawn.

The repeated attacks on this stretch have once again raised serious concerns regarding passenger safety and the security of transport infrastructure in Balochistan, highlighting the vulnerability of key railway lines in the province.

Officials and local authorities have urged heightened vigilance and security measures along the route to prevent further attacks, stressing that safeguarding passenger lives and maintaining the continuity of railway services should be a top priority, as reported by Dawn.

With inputs from ANI

