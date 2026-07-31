Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed, 22 injured in gun battle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TTP under lens

Pakistan's Hangu district witnessed a deadly terror attack that killed 11 security personnel, while forces eliminated 15 attackers during the operation.

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province witnessed a deadly terror attack on Thursday after militants stormed the Khazina police post in Hangu district near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to the Associated Press and PTI, at least 11 security personnel were killed and 22 others were injured in the attack.

Security forces fought back for nearly an hour, killing 15 terrorists during the exchange of fire. No group has claimed responsibility so far, but Pakistani officials suspect the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Fitna al Khawarij, was behind the assault.

Reinforcements also came under attack

Police said the militants used heavy weapons to target the checkpost. Reinforcements sent to the area were also ambushed on the way, damaging an armoured vehicle before security personnel responded to the attack.

Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said additional forces were rushed to the spot after the attack began.

Pakistani leaders condemn attack

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack. Sharif praised the police for standing on the frontlines against terrorism and reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating terror from the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the incident and sought an update on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The attack comes days after another militant assault on a checkpoint in Tank district. The Pakistani government has repeatedly blamed the TTP for a rise in attacks since the group's ceasefire with the government ended in November 2022.