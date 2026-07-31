FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed, 22 injured in gun battle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TTP under lens

Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

US issues sanctions against support network for Iranian carrier Mahan Air

US issues sanctions against support network for Iran's Mahan Air

CJP says Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 protest march

Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 march: CJP

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed, 22 injured in gun battle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TTP under lens

Pakistan's Hangu district witnessed a deadly terror attack that killed 11 security personnel, while forces eliminated 15 attackers during the operation.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 09:35 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed, 22 injured in gun battle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TTP under lens
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province witnessed a deadly terror attack on Thursday after militants stormed the Khazina police post in Hangu district near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to the Associated Press and PTI, at least 11 security personnel were killed and 22 others were injured in the attack.

Security forces fought back for nearly an hour, killing 15 terrorists during the exchange of fire. No group has claimed responsibility so far, but Pakistani officials suspect the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Fitna al Khawarij, was behind the assault.

Reinforcements also came under attack

Police said the militants used heavy weapons to target the checkpost. Reinforcements sent to the area were also ambushed on the way, damaging an armoured vehicle before security personnel responded to the attack.

Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said additional forces were rushed to the spot after the attack began.

Pakistani leaders condemn attack

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack. Sharif praised the police for standing on the frontlines against terrorism and reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating terror from the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the incident and sought an update on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The attack comes days after another militant assault on a checkpoint in Tank district. The Pakistani government has repeatedly blamed the TTP for a rise in attacks since the group's ceasefire with the government ended in November 2022.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed, 22 injured in gun battle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TTP under lens
Pakistan: 11 security personnel killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4 dead, several trapped as four-storey building falls during repair works in Bhiwandi
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4 dead, several trapped after building collapses
Delhi fire probe exposes major lapses: Illegal cables delayed rescue, untrained officials under scrutiny after
Delhi fire probe exposes major lapses: Illegal cables delayed rescue
Abhijeet Dipke takes another swipe at PM Modi after viral Instagram selfie video: 'Skin brighter than country’s future'
Abhijeet Dipke takes another swipe at PM Modi after viral Instagram selfie video
FIR against woman for 'using expletives' against PM Modi during CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar
FIR against woman for 'using expletives' against PM Modi during CJP Protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement