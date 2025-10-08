Pakistan: 11 military soldiers, 19 terrorists killed during military Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a major operation against the terrorist organisation, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan(TTP),11 soldiers, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, and 19 terrorists were killed. The operation was conducted in the Orakzai district of the remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

In a major operation against the terrorist organisation, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also called the Pak Taliban, in the Orakzai district of the remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, 11 soldiers, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, and 19 terrorists were killed on Wednesday.

What happened in the military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

The military-based operation was started late Tuesday after the military received intel inputs about the 'fitna al-khawarij', a term that the Pakistani government uses for the country's extremist groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The Pakistani army said that a 'sanitisation' exercise will finish the remaining terrorists in the region.

In September, 17 TTP terrorists were killed in a joint raid while they were in their hideout in Karak, another district in the disturbed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This came after an earlier military operation took place based on intel inputs in Dera Ismail Khan, another district in the northwest province, which claimed the lives of 13 Pakistani Taliban fighters in the firing.

Why does Khyber Pakhtunkhwa see terrorist attacks?

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces are prominently disturbed regions of the country as they have been witnessing multiple militant attacks in the last few years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan -- both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan -- faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96 per cent of the total violence across the country.

According to the latest statistics released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-affected region in the country during the third quarter of 2025. It suffered nearly 71 per cent (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67 per cent (221) of the incidents of violence.

This is mainly due to TTP, which has been banned, which had called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and has since become determined to attack security forces, police, and law enforcement agencies.

In a recent incident, at least one person was killed and several others injured in a blast during a cricket match at a stadium in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last Saturday, October 4. The explosion occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district, Waqas Rafique, and was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED).