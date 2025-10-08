Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing

Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'

Bangladesh betrays: Muhammad Yunus-led government to buy JC-10 fighter jets from China, will it upset India?

PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avoid failures, know how

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer: Harshvardhan Rane is 'Raavan' in Sonam Bajwa's life, fans hails 'twisted' love story: 'Thamma ko takkar degi yeh'

Varun Chakaravarthy credits THIS player for India’s memorable Asia Cup 2025 celebration after win over Pakistan

Switching to Zoho Mail from Gmail? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to transfer your data and more

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark

Pakistan: 11 military soldiers, 19 terrorists killed during military Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Dhanteras 2025: Know why buying gold, silver on this day is considered auspicious

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'

Rise and Fall: Aly slams Akriti for showing middle finger to Arjun

Bangladesh betrays: Muhammad Yunus-led government to buy JC-10 fighter jets from China, will it upset India?

Bangladesh betrays: Muhammad Yunus-led govt to buy fighter jets from China

PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avoid failures, know how

PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan: 11 military soldiers, 19 terrorists killed during military Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a major operation against the terrorist organisation, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan(TTP),11 soldiers, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, and 19 terrorists were killed. The operation was conducted in the Orakzai district of the remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

Pakistan: 11 military soldiers, 19 terrorists killed during military Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
11 military soldiers, 19 terrorists killed during military Operation in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major operation against the terrorist organisation, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also called the Pak Taliban, in the Orakzai district of the remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, 11 soldiers, including a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, and 19 terrorists were killed on Wednesday.

What happened in the military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

The military-based operation was started late Tuesday after the military received intel inputs about the 'fitna al-khawarij', a term that the Pakistani government uses for the country's extremist groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The Pakistani army said that a 'sanitisation' exercise will finish the remaining terrorists in the region.

In September, 17 TTP terrorists were killed in a joint raid while they were in their hideout in Karak, another district in the disturbed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This came after an earlier military operation took place based on intel inputs in Dera Ismail Khan, another district in the northwest province, which claimed the lives of 13 Pakistani Taliban fighters in the firing.

Why does Khyber Pakhtunkhwa see terrorist attacks?

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces are prominently disturbed regions of the country as they have been witnessing multiple militant attacks in the last few years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan -- both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan -- faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96 per cent of the total violence across the country.

According to the latest statistics released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-affected region in the country during the third quarter of 2025. It suffered nearly 71 per cent (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67 per cent (221) of the incidents of violence.

ALSO READ: Despite Asim Munir's promise to crush terrorism, Pakistan registers 74% increase in attacks, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa become hot beds

This is mainly due to TTP, which has been banned, which had called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and has since become determined to attack security forces, police, and law enforcement agencies.

In a recent incident, at least one person was killed and several others injured in a blast during a cricket match at a stadium in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last Saturday, October 4. The explosion occurred at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district, Waqas Rafique, and was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED). 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport
PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport
Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know
Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on confirmed tickets from..., know benefits, new policy
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on conf
Engineering Ethical Innovation: Mohamed Abdul Kadar's Role in Shaping the Future of Automation and Responsible AI
Mohamed Abdul Kadar: Leading Ethical AI and Automation
Amit Shah bats for 'Swadeshi' as he declares moving to new mail ID, it is...; check name, features, and more
Amit Shah bats for 'Swadeshi' as he declares moving to new mail ID, it is...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE