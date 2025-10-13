Pakistan: 10 protestors killed, many injured amid clashes between security forces, TLP members; know what happened so far

Amid the clash between Pakistan’s security forces and far-right Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), at least 10 protestors of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were killed in Lahore as paramilitary Rangers opened fire on protesters.

What happened during the clashes in the Punjab district?

The clashes turned more violent after the Punjab Police there launched an aggressive crackdown on TLP protesters overnight in Muridke city in Punjab, killing many protestors while injuring others, including around 50 policemen. During the crackdown, the security forces used batons and also attacked with tear gas on the Islamist group's march, led by party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, which started from Lahore.

The authorities detained at least 170 people across Punjab and sealed routes towards Islamabad. Large contingents of police and Pakistan Rangers were deployed to Muridke early Sunday, surrounding the TLP protest camp in what appeared to be preparations for a large-scale operation. Law enforcement officers reportedly dug trenches and blocked routes to prevent TLP supporters from advancing toward the capital. Earlier, TLP supporters had camped at Muridke, located near Lahore and approximately four hours away from Islamabad. The group continues to struggle to reach the capital to stage an anti-Israel protest in solidarity with Palestinians. This comes as Israel and Hamas prepare to release hostages in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Israeli authorities are making arrangements to welcome the hostages, marking what could be the end of the two-year Gaza war. According to The Times of Israel, the release of hostages held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza is expected to begin early Monday morning. But in Pakistan, the protests are escalating. Two separate attempts by the group's supporters to move beyond Muridke were thwarted, with police using force and firing tear gas to disperse crowds.