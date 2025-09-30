Pakistan: 10 people killed, several injured after powerful explosion hit Quetta; know what happened

A powerful explosion hit Pakistan's Quetta, in Balochistan province, on Tuesday afternoon, September 30 that killed at least 10 people and left several injured.

A powerful explosion hit Pakistan's Quetta, in Balochistan province, on Tuesday afternoon, September 30, killing at least 10 people and leaving several injured. The explosion was due to a bomb attack that was targeted at the corner of Frontier Constalbury headquarters on Zarghun Road.

The explosion after the bomb went off had such an effect that the sound of it was heard to a great extent in the surrounding areas, including Model Town and other areas. The massive explosion caused devastation to the extent that windows of the buildings were completely shattered, said Pakistani media reports.

Quickly after this, there was the sound of gunfire as well in the area, both of which caused panic and fear among the people. In response to the grave incident, the rescue teams and police personnel have reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and have started a search operation, reported Pakistan's Aaj news.

A CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media, showing how the unfortunate moment unfolded that led to a massive explosion. At the time, the streets were busy with crowds.

According to Dawn, the blast happened after a vehicle carrying a huge amount of explosives took a turn from Model Town towards Hali Road, near the FC headquarters. Due to the sudden and horrific incident, the authorities declared a state of emergency in all hospitals in the city in case of mass casualties. Authorities have been investigating the reason and cause behind the incident.