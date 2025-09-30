Pakistan: 10 people killed, several injured after powerful explosion hit Quetta; know what happened

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan? Hostage swap, transitional authority, redevelopment, know in detail

Bihar SIR: EC releases final voter list ahead of Assembly polls in state

JEE Main 2026: NTA issues KEY advisory for students ahead of registration in October 2025; check here

TVK chief Vijay releases video message after Karur stampede kills 41: 'My heart is filled with pain'

Farah Khan BREAKS silence on unfollowing Deepika Padukone, taking dig at her 8-hour shift demand: 'This new trend…’

Pakistan axe Saim Ayub after Asia Cup disaster; Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan back in Test squad for South Africa series

Is Pakistan Army losing its war in Balochistan as Quetta suicide attacks rise?

Pakistan PM scammed cricket team of Rs 25 lakh? Saeed Ajmal’s shocking revelation resurfaces amid Asia Cup drama

Dinesh Karthik joins Sharjah Warriorz ahead of 4th season of ILT20, replaces this player

From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: How Bollywood divas rock latex fashion trend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan? Hostage swap, transitional authority, redevelopment, know in detail

What is Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan? Hostage swap, transitional authority..

Bihar SIR: EC releases final voter list ahead of Assembly polls in state

Bihar SIR: EC releases final voter list ahead of Assembly polls in state

JEE Main 2026: NTA issues KEY advisory for students ahead of registration in October 2025; check here

JEE Main 2026: NTA issues KEY advisory for students ahead of registration in Oct

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan: 10 people killed, several injured after powerful explosion hit Quetta; know what happened

A powerful explosion hit Pakistan's Quetta, in Balochistan province, on Tuesday afternoon, September 30 that killed at least 10 people and left several injured.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 04:11 PM IST

Pakistan: 10 people killed, several injured after powerful explosion hit Quetta; know what happened
Bomb explosion in Pakistan's Quetta killed at least 10
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A powerful explosion hit Pakistan's Quetta, in Balochistan province, on Tuesday afternoon, September 30, killing at least 10 people and leaving several injured. The explosion was due to a bomb attack that was targeted at the corner of Frontier Constalbury headquarters on Zarghun Road. 

The explosion after the bomb went off had such an effect that the sound of it was heard to a great extent in the surrounding areas, including Model Town and other areas. The massive explosion caused devastation to the extent that windows of the buildings were completely shattered, said Pakistani media reports.

Quickly after this, there was the sound of gunfire as well in the area, both of which caused panic and fear among the people. In response to the grave incident, the rescue teams and police personnel have reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and have started a search operation, reported Pakistan's Aaj news.

A CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media, showing how the unfortunate moment unfolded that led to a massive explosion. At the time, the streets were busy with crowds.

According to Dawn, the blast happened after a vehicle carrying a huge amount of explosives took a turn from Model Town towards Hali Road, near the FC headquarters. Due to the sudden and horrific incident, the authorities declared a state of emergency in all hospitals in the city in case of mass casualties. Authorities have been investigating the reason and cause behind the incident.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gauahar Khan breaks silence after blasting Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19: 'Wasn't there to make...'
Gauahar Khan breaks silence after blasting Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19
Navratri 2025: Kanya pujan dos and don’ts to celebrate Ashtami, Navami
Navratri 2025: Kanya pujan dos and don’ts to celebrate Ashtami, Navami
OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on Pawan Kalyan film's comparisons with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly: 'They didn't even...'
OG director Sujeeth on Pawan Kalyan film's comparisons with Good Bad Ugly
Intelligent compliance architecture in the context of international trade operations through AI-propelled SAP GTS leadership by Rajasekhar Talla
Intelligent Compliance: Talla's AI-Driven SAP GTS Architecture for Global Trade
Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check eligibility, amount here
Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check el
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE