World

Pak soldier killed as militants attack security outpost

A Pakistan Army soldier was killed when some militants attacked a security outpost in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal region on Monday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2019, 10:14 PM IST

A Pakistan Army soldier was killed when some militants attacked a security outpost in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal region on Monday.

An exchange of fire broke out between the security forces and the terrorists when they raided the Makki Garh post in Shawal Valley of North Waziristan, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Troops effectively repulsed the attempt by the militants and in the exchange of fire, a soldier was killed, it said.

The army retrieved five unidentified bodies during patrolling in Boya area where an army post was attacked on Sunday by a group.

The bodies with bullet wounds were found from a dry stream nearly 1.5 kms away from the Khar Kamar post which was attacked by the group.

Once a hotbed of militants, North Waziristan was cleared after an operation in 2014.

However, lately it has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence by militants entering from Afghanistan, according to the security forces. 

