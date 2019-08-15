Pak's letter on Kashmir: China calls informal UNSC consultations on Friday

China has asked for informal closed-door consultations on how to react on Pak letter on Friday at the United Nations Security Council in New York. The informal consultations will see the exchange of views among the UNSC members on Pakistan's Foreign Minister SM Qureshi's letter to UNSC President, Polish envoy Joanna Wronecka on Kashmir in the aftermath of New Delhi's decision to remove the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister asked the letter to be disseminated at the earliest and that a meeting of UNSC should be called but so far no such call has been taken. Pakistan is keen to have a meeting in which it gets the right to speak and record the discussion that takes place.

Equatorial Guinea, which is one of the non-permanent members of UNSC said all members are waiting for instructions from the chair of the council Poland.

"Pakistan has requested...for a meeting but we have to receive the instruction of the chair of the council until he decided... he is making consultations now", Anatolio Ndong Mba, Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea told reporters.

Last week, a letter written by Pakistan on 6th, a day after Indian government decided to remove the special status for Jammu and Kashmir was not taken in any of UNSC meetings.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, who have received called from India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan FM SM Qureshi has said, "We expressed concerns over current tensions between India and Pakistan.. we are in favour of a dialogue between Pakistan and India to sort out differences. We hope both countries can work out a mutually beneficial solution bilaterally"

Meanwhile, Russia has said there is no information on any initiative on Pakistan's letter.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to UN Said, "There is no direct information that there will be some meeting, not an initiative to my knowledge".

But he said, "Russia will not object if it is a closed meeting" since "We need to discuss first among ourself because it been a long time since UNSC touch on this file. We need to compare notes. And reload this file"

Asked if Moscow doing anything behind the scenes, Dmitry Polyanskiy First Deputy envoy of Russia at UN said, "Everybody is doing something behind the scenes because we are all worried, including Moscow."