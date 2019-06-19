Pak's heaviest man shifted to hospital

Pakistan's heaviest man, who weighs over 330 kg, has been shifted to a military hospital here after the wall of his house was broken by emergency service personnel wit the help of the army.

Noorul Hassan, 55, a resident of Sadiqabad district of Punjab province, some 400kms from Lahore, is suffering from extreme obesity.

On Tuesday, personnel from the Rescue 1122 had to break the wall of his house to take him outside as he was too big to pass through the main gate of his house.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa made special arrangements for Hassan's transfer and treatment after he appealed to him for help on social media.

Hassan, who is unable to move freely due to being overweight and also because of other medical complications, will get treatment, including laparoscopic surgery, at the hospital in Lahore.

On Tuesday, he was shifted to a military hospital for examination in Lahore. Later, he was shifted to Shalamar Hospital Lahore, a health facility under public-private partnership.

According to media reports, Hassan is the heaviest man in Pakistan, but there is no official confirmation about this.

Earlier in 2017, Pakistan's most obese person with a weight of 360 kg underwent a laparoscopic surgery and succeeded to bring his weight below 200 kg.

According to a survey report released by the Pakistan Endocrine Society last year, 29 per cent of the Pakistani population is overweight, out of which 51 per cent are categorised in the obesity class.