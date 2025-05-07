Following the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian armed forces into Pakistan and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the Pakistani administration has asked its military forces to retaliate against India's strikes.

India launched the operation in response to Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam tragedy which killed 25 Indians and a Nepali national. Notably, this was the first time when terrorists opened fire at tourists in the valley, leading to an escalation between India and Pakistan.

'Operation Sindoor' successfully destroyed nine terror camps associated with outfits - Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen. Following the operation, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh emphasised that it aimed to deliver justice to Pahalgam victims and their families.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed", she said while adderssing media in the national capital.

Wing Commander Singh added that the locations were carefully selected so as to avoid strikes on civilian infrastructure and loss of civilian lives. "The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Vyomika Singh stated.