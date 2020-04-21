Pak PM Imran Khan to be tested for COVID-19 after a person he met tests positive

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to test for COVID-19 after a person he met in Islamabad last week tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a report by Geo News, Faisal Edhi, the head of charity group Edhi Foundation, has tested positive for coronavirus. He had met Imran Khan last week to present a check of Pakistani rupees 1 crore as a contribution in the fight against coronavirus.

Khan's personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan said: "I am happy to announce that the prime minister, being a responsible prime minister and a responsible citizen, has agreed to get tested on my advice."

Sultan is also Khan's advisor on coronavirus-related matters.

Faisal Edhi, who is working on the ground during coronavirus pandemic, insisted on being tested and was found positive. His family will also undergo test for the virus, reports said.

He has been advised by his doctor to stay in isolation.

Edhi Foundation is the largest Pakistani charity foundation and was founded by Abdul Sattar Edhi who was known as the “father of the poor” and “the angel of mercy.”

His son took over the reins of the foundation after his death on July 8, 2016.