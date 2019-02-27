Pak PM calls meeting of top decision making body on nuclear issues

Headlines

‘We have many PM faces, what does BJP have’: Uddhav Thackeray dig ahead of INDIA Mumbai Alliance meeting

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani backed startup unable to pay salaries again, read email to employees

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

G20 Long Weekend: 5 getaway resorts near Delhi for a weekend escape

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘We have many PM faces, what does BJP have’: Uddhav Thackeray dig ahead of INDIA Mumbai Alliance meeting

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani backed startup unable to pay salaries again, read email to employees

Unusual symptoms of high cholesterol

9 times BLACKPINK's Lisa inspired us with powerful messages

From Shah Rukh Khan speaking Tamil to dancing to Zinda Banda: Highlights of Jawan pre-release event

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

Amit Sadh says bikes transformed him as a person, shares how fans welcomed him in Jodhpur during trip to Leh | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

Pak PM calls meeting of top decision making body on nuclear issues

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called a meeting of the top decision-making body on nuclear issues after India targeted terrorist camp in the country

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2019, 12:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called a meeting of the top decision-making body on nuclear issues after India targeted terrorist camp in the country. 

The National Command Authority controls policy formulation, exercises, deployment, research and development, employment and operational command and control of the country's nuclear arsenals.

The decision to call the NCA meeting was taken on Tuesday in the meeting of National Security Committee - a civil-military top-level body that discussed the situation after the Indian attack.

40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

Following the incident, India on Tuesday bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers, and senior commanders.

The joint session of Parliament has been called today (Wednesday) to discuss the tension with India and formulate a national response.

The parliamentary leaders will also be given an in-camera briefing by the government on the situation after India's strikes.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi alleged the Indian government is issuing threatening statements in the aftermath of Pulwama incident on the pretext of terrorism just to divert the world opinion from rights violations in Kashmir.

Qureshi said that Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate action in self-defense.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Man's daring struggle to rescue giant king cobra goes viral, internet is stunned

Centre cites 'error', backtracks from stance opposing Bihar cast survey in Supreme Court

Mahira Khan recalls battling depression, receiving 'scary' threats after her, SRK's Raees release: 'I couldn't sleep...'

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja: YRF announces Vicky Kaushal as singing sensation Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family

Hannah Montana actor Mitchel Musso arrested for public intoxication and theft

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE