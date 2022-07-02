Senior Pak journalist Ayaz Amir attacked by 'unidentified men' for criticising army

Image Credit: Twitter/Ayaz Amir

Senior journalist and political analyst Ayaz Amir was attack by six unidentified men, who manhandled him and torn his clothes late on Friday night after he was coming out of the office of a private TV channel in Lahore.

Amir, who had bruises on his face, claimed that the masked men not only "punched him and tore his clothes, but they also stole his cellphone and wallet. They ran when people began to gather on the busy road ".

“I have no personal enmity with anyone and I had no quarrel with anyone. Whoever attacked me didn't even care about my age. Is there a law of the jungle here? What will happen to a common man if a person like me is not safe?” he said.

نامعلوم افراد کا حملہ، تھپڑ مارے گئے، کپڑے پھاڑ دیئے گئے، موبائل فون چھین لیا گیا pic.twitter.com/7K93HsAuwv — Ayaz Amir (@OfficialAyazMir) July 1, 2022



On Thursday, during a speech at a seminar in Islamabad on 'Regime Change and its Impact on Pakistan,' Amir criticized Pakistan's powerful military establishment for its participation in Pakistani politics. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the event.

He referred to the Army generals as "property dealers" and even suggested removing the portraits of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and replacing them with the "property dealers".

He also pointed out the mistakes committed by Imran Khan during his tenure as the country's prime minister especially following the lines of the military establishment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist Ayaz Amir. The prime minister also ordered a high level inquiry into the incident.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a tweet also condemned “in strongest terms the violence” against senior journalist Ayaz Amir. “Pak descending into the worst kind of fascism with violence & fake FIRS against journalists, opp politicians, citizens. When the State loses all moral authority it resorts to violence,” he said.