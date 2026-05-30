Pak FM Ishaq Dar, Marco Rubio walk away after reporter's 'will Pakistan recognise Israel?' question; Watch

Pakistan reiterated it does not recognise Israel after a reporter questioned Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a US meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A routine diplomatic interaction in Washington drew attention on Friday when Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio were asked whether Islamabad would consider recognising Israel. The question was shouted by a reporter during their meeting, highlighting ongoing global debate over Middle East diplomacy.

Neither Dar nor Rubio responded to the query at the time, and the issue was not addressed during the formal proceedings.

Pakistan reaffirms long-standing position

Pakistan has consistently maintained that it does not recognise Israel and has no diplomatic relations with it. The country has positioned itself in recent years as a potential mediator in regional tensions, particularly in West Asia, though its stance on Israel remains unchanged.

Following the meeting, Dar reiterated Islamabad’s official position, stating that Pakistan continues to support the Palestinian cause. He emphasised that any consideration of normalising ties would depend on progress toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, reflecting Pakistan’s long-standing foreign policy stance.

“Will Pakistan recognise Israel?” shouts reporter at Pakistani foreign minister and U.S. Secretary of State Rubio



Both ignore questions by reporters pic.twitter.com/jxYAbIjp31 May 29, 2026

US push for broader normalisation efforts

The exchange comes amid renewed calls from US President Donald Trump for several Muslim-majority countries to consider joining the Abraham Accords, a framework aimed at normalising relations with Israel. According to Trump, nations including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan have been encouraged to take steps toward diplomatic engagement with Israel as part of broader efforts to stabilise the Middle East and support negotiations related to the Iran conflict.

Pakistan has reportedly rejected the proposal, while other countries named in the initiative have not issued formal public responses.

Background: Abraham accords and regional diplomacy

The Abraham Accords were introduced during Trump’s earlier presidency as a major diplomatic initiative to establish formal relations between Israel and several Arab states. Under the agreements, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco normalised ties with Israel, opening channels for economic, security and political cooperation. Sudan was also included in the framework, though full implementation of diplomatic relations has remained incomplete.

Pakistan's role in regional mediation

Although Pakistan has recently sought to present itself as a voice for de-escalation in regional conflicts, particularly regarding tensions involving Iran, its position on Israel remains firmly unchanged. Officials have repeatedly stated that any shift in policy would require substantial progress on Palestinian statehood, making recognition of Israel unlikely in the near future.